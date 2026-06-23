Rwanda: The Homecoming of Genocide Convicts and the Strength of Rwanda's Reconciliation

Thirty-two years later, the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda are being released from prison after serving their sentences. According to different researchers and findings, Rwanda's reconciliation journey has been on the right path with significant strides. However, there is still work to be done.

Also read: Over 600 Genocide convicts complete reintegration programme ahead of release

Will the progress achieved withstand the test of reintegrating these individuals into society after all these years?

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also read: Over 260 genocide convicts complete unity and resilience course ahead of release

To answer that question, one has to go back a little bit further. About 24 years ago, on June 18, 2002, Rwanda's government began implementing the traditional Gacaca court system after it was legally established in 2001. This model had originally been used in pre-colonial Rwanda, where people gathered in open spaces to hear cases, and suspects would plead guilty or not guilty before community judges.

Also read: Reintegration of ex-genocide convicts: a journey of healing, reconciliation

Rwanda's justice system, at the time, was faced with an overwhelming number of genocide-related cases. The conventional justice system could not process them within a reasonable timeframe and even if it could, the prisons couldn't accommodate millions of suspects at the same time.

Also read: Prison Fellowship backs Rwanda's push to strengthen reintegration of ex-genocide convicts

The government therefore decided that the best course of action was to reintroduce Gacaca into the justice system. This form of justice helped provide closure to victims and communities while ensuring that justice was delivered rather than delayed for decades. As the saying goes, "justice delayed is justice denied."

A decade later, on June 18, 2012, the Gacaca court system was officially closed after helping to finalize close to two million cases related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Also read: Rwanda's Gacaca courts praised at sciences conference

Following the trials, those found guilty received various sentences, including prison terms and community service through Travaux d'Intérêt Général (TIG), or community service.

Instead of serving all or part of their sentence in prison, eligible convicts performed unpaid public works that benefited communities. These community service programmes contributed to infrastructure development in different parts of the country (like roads and schools).

Another important contribution of the traditional justice system was truth-telling. Beyond delivering justice, the system helped uncover what had happened during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Many convicts confessed, revealed how crimes were committed, and disclosed the locations of victims' remains, allowing families to give their loved ones proper burials. This provided a level of closure that conventional court proceedings could not have achieved within a reasonable timeframe.

Reconciliation is nearly impossible when facts remain hidden and questions unanswered. By emphasizing confessions and creating space for communities to confront their past, the traditional court system helped lay the foundations for trust, healing, and peaceful coexistence.

For those sentenced to prison, the government's efforts did not stop there. While the wider population was being educated on unity and reconciliation, Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) introduced similar programmes within prisons. These initiatives helped inmates understand the importance of reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Human Rights Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, a culture of forgiveness was encouraged among survivors as part of building a better future for Rwanda.

As those who have completed their sentences return to society, communities are prepared to receive them just as they, in turn, have been prepared for reintegration. The government invested in promoting unity and reconciliation both among citizens living freely in society and among those serving prison sentences because, given Rwanda's history, it is the only way the country can achieve its development aspirations.

In so many ways, Rwanda's reconciliation journey was built not only on justice - traditional and conventional systems - and forgiveness, but also on the pursuit of truth.

A healed Rwanda is no longer merely a projection; it is a reality that many Rwandans are already living.