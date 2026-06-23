Africa: Northern African Clubs in Race for Niyigena Transfer

Rwanda international Clément Niyigena is closing in on a move away from APR FC, with several North African clubs vying for the defender's signature ahead of the new season.

The Amavubi centre-back, whose contract with APR expires at the end of the season, has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer window.

ALSO READ: Niyigena unsure about APR future after Al Hilal move collapsed

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Egyptian Premier League side Ceramica Cleopatra FC were the first to open negotiations with the 25-year-old. As talks progressed, Niyigena and his agent remained in Egypt after Rwanda's national team concluded its training camp in Cairo.

Although discussions with Ceramica Cleopatra have advanced, Times Sport understands that no agreement has yet been signed.

The situation has since become more competitive, with Tunisian giants Club Africain, CS Sfaxien, and Espérance Sportive de Tunis all entering the race for the Rwanda international.

Ceramica Cleopatra had been confident of completing the deal before Club Africain made a late move, reportedly offering a financial package worth nearly double what the defender was set to earn in Egypt.

The Tunisian champions have also offered Niyigena the opportunity to feature in the CAF Champions League following their recent domestic league triumph.

The defender subsequently travelled from Egypt to Tunisia, initially informing Ceramica Cleopatra officials that he was making a brief personal stopover.

Sources indicate that Club Africain are now in pole position to secure his signature, with negotiations believed to be around 80 percent complete, although no final agreement has been reached.

Espérance de Tunis are also keeping a close watch on the situation and remain ready to make their move should talks with other clubs collapse.

Adding another twist to the transfer saga is newly appointed Espérance head coach Laurenƫiu Reghecampf, who has long admired Niyigena.

Sources say the Romanian coach personally contacted the defender after taking charge in Tunisia, expressing his desire to work with him.

Reghecampf had previously attempted to sign Niyigena while coaching Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman, but the move failed after APR FC blocked the transfer.

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Niyigena has established himself as one of Rwanda's most dependable defenders, earning praise for his composure, aerial ability and consistent performances for both club and country.

With interest intensifying and negotiations progressing on multiple fronts, a move to North Africa appears increasingly likely, with only the final contractual details still to be resolved.

APR face further squad uncertainty

APR could also lose more key players this transfer window.

Midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka and defender Yunusu Nshimiyimana are both reportedly weighing up their futures after contract renewal talks stalled.

Sources say the pair are seeking signing bonuses of more than Rwf100 million each, in addition to monthly salaries exceeding Rwf4 million--financial demands that could prove difficult for the military side to meet.

Should the negotiations fail, APR risk losing three of their most experienced players ahead of a season in which they are expected to compete for both domestic honours and continental success.