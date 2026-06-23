Tanzania: Health Centres, Dispensaries Set for Major Upgrade

Dodoma — THE government has completed an assessment of health centres and dispensaries across the country that require rehabilitation and is now mobilising resources to upgrade the facilities as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare services.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), Professor Riziki Shemdoe, told the National Assembly yesterday that the ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance to secure funding for the rehabilitation programme.

"We have assessed all health centres and dispensaries that need infrastructure improvements. Together with the Ministry of Finance, we are exploring ways to secure funds so that these facilities can be rehabilitated," Prof Shemdoe said.

The minister made the remarks after several Members of Parliament raised supplementary questions regarding the state of health infrastructure in their constituencies.

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He appealed to lawmakers to recognise the efforts being undertaken by the government to improve healthcare facilities despite existing financial constraints.

"I know many members of parliament would like to ask supplementary questions on this matter, but I urge them to understand that the ministry is making every effort to secure funding so that these health facilities can be improved," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Jafar Seif, told the House that the government continues to strengthen healthcare delivery as it implements the Universal Health Insurance programme.

He said the government has allocated 48.8bn/- in the first phase of implementation to support special groups covered under the scheme.

Responding to a question from Amosy Maganga (Sikonge -- CCM), who sought to know when all wards in Sikonge District would have health centres, Dr Seif said the district has 20 wards, but only five currently have operational health centres.

He noted that Sikonge District Council received a total of 1.012bn/- during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years for the construction of health centres in Igigwa, Nyahua and Kiloleli wards, where construction is currently underway.

"The government will continue allocating funds for the construction of health centres in strategic wards that meet the required criteria across the country, including those in Sikonge District Council," Dr Seif said.

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The government's latest commitment comes amid ongoing efforts to expand access to quality healthcare services and strengthen health infrastructure in underserved areas as part of broader reforms in the health sector.