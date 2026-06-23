Tanzania: TSN's Digital Transformation Wins Praise From Youth

Dodoma — Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) move to digitalise its businesses, particularly its newspapers, has impressed people from all walks of life, including young people who say they prefer electronic services to physical products.

A section of youth who visited the TSN booth at the Public Service Week Exhibition held at Chinangali Grounds in Dodoma praised the company's ongoing digital transformation initiatives, which enable citizens to access newspapers online through e-paper platforms.

Speaking after visiting the booth, a young man from Arusha, Erick Jeremia, said the improvements made by TSN have made it easier to access news anytime and anywhere through smartphones, computers and other digital devices.

He said the availability of newspapers in digital format is an important step that aligns with the pace of technological advancement, giving young people an opportunity to access accurate and reliable information without having to wait for physical copies of newspapers to reach their areas.

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"We commend TSN for embracing technological changes. We can now read newspapers online more easily, which helps us access news quickly and at any time," Erick said.

Farida Jummane, a university student in Dodoma, said TSN's electronic newspapers enable her to access not only news but also information that she uses as references for her academic assignments.

"I can also identify job advertisements and their requirements, so when I complete my studies, I will understand what the job market needs and prepare myself accordingly," she said.

Nzuguni resident Augustino Maimu said he subscribes to Daily News mainly to follow tender advertisements and apply for opportunities that match his qualifications.

"I am no longer forced to travel to the city centre to buy a physical newspaper. The entire Daily News is at my fingertips, and I can access it from anywhere," he said.

Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) is a government-owned limited liability company. The company publishes Tanzania's leading newspapers, including Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLEO and SpotiLEO. It also publishes digital news content through its social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The company owns modern printing and pre-press facilities, supported by an extensive distribution network across the country.

TSN's history dates back to 1930, when Tanganyika Standard Limited was established under the ownership of East Africa Consolidated Holdings. The company was later sold to Lonrho of London, England. In 1961, Lonrho reorganised the company into Tanganyika Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) and Printpack Tanganyika Limited (PTL).

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In 1970, the company was nationalised and became a government-owned newspaper organisation.