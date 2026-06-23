Namibia: Unam, KK Palace Into NFA Cup Final

Unam and KK Palace will contest the NFA Cup final after both won close semifinal encounters on Saturday.

The match between KK Palace and Mighty Gunners went down to the wire, and had to be determined on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes and a further 30 minutes of extra time.

In a fast-paced match, both teams had their fair share of scoring chances with Kalaluka Kalumbwekwa and Bongani Tsowaseb sharp in KK's attack, while at the other end Barnand Horaseb, Isedni Tsuseb and Mutani Kariseb all came close to scoring. Neither team, however, could break the deadlock and the match had to be decided on penalties with KK Palace winning 5-3 after a save by their goalie to book their place in the final.

The other semifinal was also a close affair with Unam taking the lead after 15 minutes when Eduardo Namib slammed home a rebound from a corner.

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Okahandja United, however, attacked relentlessly after the break with Stoffel Witbeen and Chris-Marco Haoseb creating all sorts of problems in Unam's defence, but somehow they managed to keep Okahandja at bay to hold on for a narrow win. Unam coach Robert Nauseb was a relieved man after the match, saying that they did not deserve to win.

"They had at least four chances that they missed, so we should have probably lost this game. We didn't really play well, we were second to everything and we were just lucky to win today," he said.

"But we are happy to be in the final - this is our second final this year, while we also lost the Maris Cup final last year, so something needs to happen for us this time around. Being in the final, we are excited, and we are fighting for the title, but it will be a very tough match, playing against another hard running team like KK Palace," he said.

"You can see the players are getting tired, the boys only used to play 30 games per season but now they have already played 37," he added.

Nauseb attributed their fine defensive effort to the hard work put in by defensive coach Willem Mwedihanga.

"Having another clean sheet, you know, it's all the hard work that the coach is putting in with the defence. I need to applaud him for the work that he's putting in with these boys - it's marvellous the way they defended," he said.

Nampol, Gunners into women's final

The women's NFA Cup final will be contested by Mighty Gunners and Khomas Nampol after they both posted comfortable victories on Saturday.

Khomas Nampol beat Julinho Athletic Ladies 2-0 after scoring both their goals in the first half, with Twelikondjela Amukoto opening their account after only six minutes, while Helena Shuumbwa made it 2-0 midway through the first half.

Julinho hardly treated after the break and Khomas Nampol held on for a comfortable win to book their place in the final.

Khomas Nampol captain Thomalina Adams said they are determined to win the cup.

"I am really grateful with the result. We finished third in the league so we are now really striving to win this cup. We need to go up from the bronze so we are aiming for the gold medal," she said.

"It wasn't an easy game, but we capitalised on our chances and that's how we managed to beat them. We are here to take the cup - nothing less, nothing more, that's all that we are here for," she added.

Mighty Gunners, meanwhile, eased into the final with a commanding 4-0 win against Windhoek City.

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Leena Alweendo put them ahead after only four minutes, while two more goals in quick succession by Fiola Vliete, and Alweendo's second put them 3-0 ahead by halftime.

After the break, Miriam Michael sealed their victory with a goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Gunners coach Salome Iyambo commended her players on a job well done.

"I must thank the girls, they did a good job - they came here to prove a point and they did that. I just gave them simple instructions - use your wing backs, and push the ball forward, which they did and they were able to get the four goals," she said.

"It's great for us to be here, and we understand the assignment ahead. This cup has been played before - Khomas Nampol who will be our opponents in the final have won it once before and FC Ongos have also won it, but now we are in the final, so we will prepare well and will be ready next weekend," she added.