Tanzania: Namibian President's Visit Inspires Family Reunion

Dodoma — A VISIT by Namibia's first female President, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, to the Kongwa Liberation Sites in Dodoma over the weekend not only evoked long-lasting memories of the liberation struggles in Southern Africa but also highlighted family bonds created among countries involved in the movement.

Dr Netumbo, popularly known as "Mama SWAPO", met some wives, daughters and sons of Namibian soldiers who camped in Kongwa for military training alongside other freedom fighters from SADC member states who were fighting to liberate their countries.

Bibi Roisa Bilia, 78, is among Kongwa residents who told President Netumbo that she was married to the late John Khamwa, one of Namibia's liberation fighters who died after being shot.

She explained that after her husband's death, Namibia's first President, Sam Nujoma, built the house where she still lives today as a gesture of appreciation for the late fighter's contribution to the liberation struggle.

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However, she continues to face life challenges that require further support, including health insurance, electricity connection to her home and care assistance due to her living conditions.

Some family members who remained in the area informed the Namibian President that they had been struggling to reunite with their relatives or visit their fathers' graves in Namibia due to communication challenges, requesting support from the Namibian government to address the situation.

Regarding the matter, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, informed the Namibian President that the liberation struggles brought not only political freedom but also strengthened social ties between people of the two countries.

"We have Namibian people here in Kongwa and there are some Tanzanians in Namibia," he said, insisting that the liberation struggle also created families.

After learning how some Kongwa residents were struggling to reunite with their fathers who were stationed at the Kongwa Liberation sites during the liberation struggles, President Nandi-Ndaitwah directed her country's Ambassador to Tanzania and the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs to ensure that families of liberation fighters living in Kongwa, Dodoma are reunited with their relatives in Namibia.

The Kongwa area in Dodoma Region was home to a military camp that played a pivotal role in Namibia's liberation struggle.

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The site provided training and support to Namibian freedom fighters during their fight for independence. Graves at the site commemorate the sacrifices of these fighters, including three prominent Namibian freedom fighters buried alongside eight others, highlighting the human cost of the liberation movements.

To preserve the area, the Tanzanian government has set aside 424.6 acres in Kongwa District, Dodoma Region, for the construction of a continental centre dedicated to preserving Africa's liberation heritage.

The move aims to strengthen historical conservation and promote cultural tourism.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda revealed this in Dodoma recently while presenting his ministry's 2026/27 budget estimates in Parliament. He said the project, to be implemented through the African Liberation Heritage Centre, is expected to become an institution under the African Union, underscoring its strategic national and continental importance.

"The centre's main task is identifying, collecting, preserving and promoting liberation heritage, including documents, photographs, films, speeches by leaders, maps, songs, uniforms and key historical sites such as heroes' graves, freedom fighters' camps and liberation infrastructure," he said.