Malawi: Communities Foil Attempted Transformer Theft in Thyolo

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has praised security guards and members of the community at EPM Estate in Thyolo for thwarting an attempted theft of copper wires from one of its transformers during the night of 21-22 June 2026.

According to a statement posted on ESCOM's Facebook page, suspected vandals pulled down and dismantled a 100 kVA transformer in an apparent attempt to steal its copper windings. However, alert estate guards and community members intervened before the theft could be completed and successfully apprehended four suspects.

ESCOM described the incident as another reminder of the growing threat posed by vandalism, warning that the destruction of electricity infrastructure undermines national development and disrupts the delivery of essential services.

The corporation noted that every act of vandalism forces it to divert scarce financial resources towards repairing or replacing damaged equipment instead of investing in expanding electricity access to underserved communities across the country.

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Despite expressing concern over the continued attacks on its infrastructure, ESCOM commended the courage and vigilance shown by the EPM Estate guards and local residents.

"This proactive intervention sends a powerful message that citizens are watching and will actively defend ESCOM infrastructure in their communities," said ESCOM Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer, Pilirani Phiri.

Phiri added that public awareness and a strong sense of community ownership remain some of the most effective tools in the fight against infrastructure vandalism.

ESCOM has since urged Malawians to regard electricity installations not as distant corporate assets but as shared community resources that support homes, businesses, schools and health facilities, stressing that protecting them is a collective responsibility.