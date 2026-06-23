Malawi: FDH Bank PLC Gives K100 Million to Dodma to Facilitate Malawians Repatriation From SA

23 June 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed FDH Bank has donated K100 million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to support relief efforts for Malawians being repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks.

The Government of Malawi, through DoDMA is targeting to repatriate 15,000 people who registered for voluntary repatriation due to mounting safety concerns and a looming June 30 deadline set for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa.

FDH Bank plc Head of Marketing and Communication Ronald Chimchere said the donation reflects the Bank's concern for the welfare of affected Malawians.

"We recognize the challenges and uncertainty the affected Malawians are facing, and as FDH, we are stepping in to ensure they return home safety," said Chimchere.

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He further said the donation is a complement to the Malawian government efforts to repatriate its citizens and support them with necessary support.

"We commend the government for the work it is doing to ensure the people return home safely," said Chimchere.

DoDMA Director of Preparedness and Response, Charles Matabwa expressed gratitude to the Bank for the timely donation.

"We are very appreciative; this will go a long way in assisting the Malawians. It is not the first time they have assisted government after an appeal and we appreciate," said Matabwa.

Records indicate that about 3,000 Malawians have already been repatriated through interventions by Government and other Stakeholders

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