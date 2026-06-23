Algeria: Parties Urge High Voter Turnout for Better Future

Algiers — On the 14th day of the election campaign for the legislative elections scheduled for next July 2nd, political speeches on Monday mainly focused on the importance of voter participation in the elections in order to ensure a better future for the country.

During a public rally held in the province of Setif, the Secretary General of the National Liberation Front (FLN), Abdelkrim Benmbarek, stated that the upcoming legislative elections are "a battle to be fought through democratic means for a victorious future for Algeria."

The FLN considers this election a "national responsibility requiring broad voter participation," he said.

For his part, the president of Sawt Echaâb party, Lamine Osmani, called, in the province of Khenchela, on citizens to elect MPs capable of carrying out their duties competently, stressing that strengthening the legislative institution would help achieve the country's development goals.

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He noted that "the election of future deputies capable of representing the people cannot take place without massive participation in the upcoming July 2nd elections."

In the province of Jijel, the Secretary General of Ennahda Movement, Mohamed Dhouibi, said that his party will work to contribute to the success of the upcoming July 2nd legislative elections, describing them as an "important step" in supporting the country's political process.

He expressed his conviction in "the importance of joining efforts for a strong Algeria that holds its rightful place on the regional and international stage."

During a meeting in Guelma, the president of El-Karama Party, Mohamed Daoui, emphasized "the importance of placing trust in candidates who can serve as an active force of proposals within the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament), faithfully relay citizens' major concerns, and contribute to supporting the development process at both local and national levels."

He renewed his call for citizens to turn out "in force" at the polls on July 2nd to ensure the success of the legislative elections, noting that his party's lists were made up of "competent individuals."

The president of Tajamoue Amel El Djazaïr (TAJ) party, Fatima-Zohra Zerouati, stated in Djelfa that her party's program attached particular importance on youth and development, noting that for this election, "qualified candidates capable of assuming their responsibilities" were selected.

She also pointed out that her party "gives special attention to the steppe region, with a view to developing its potential and supporting it through genuine development in line with the infrastructure projects carried out by the public authorities."

For his part, the president of the Tajdid wa Tanmia Party, Assir Taïbi, announced that his party proposes "the development of an integrated development model covering all sectors, forming the basis of progress and economic and social growth, and meeting citizens' aspirations."

Speaking at a public rally in Aïn Témouchent, Taïbi stressed the importance of the legislative elections as a democratic appointment requiring strong participation in order to "choose the best representatives."

The Secretary General of the National Democratic Rally (RND), Mondher Bouden, also called from Ghardaïa for strengthening gains in favor of youth and continuing their involvement in the socio-economic development process.

He emphasized the need to harness the potential of the M'zab region, including tourism development through investments to build new hotels and tourist complexes, noting the province has all the assets to become a leading tourist destination.

The president of the Rally for Culture and Democracy (RCD), Atmane Mazouz, said in Béjaïa that his party is entering the elections with a "rich" and "important" program based on 100 proposals aimed at improving citizens' living conditions across various sectors.

He called on the province's voters to place their trust in the RCD list, stressing that his candidates will remain close to citizens and continue working on the ground to bring their concerns to the Parliament.

In Laghouat, the president of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), Abdelali Hassani-Cherif, emphasized the importance of strengthening economic, digital and food sovereignty as fundamental pillars to ensure national decision-making sovereignty and achieve sustainable development.

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Hassani stressed the Algerians' belief that "defending the homeland is a constant and unchanging principle," recalling that the MSP "prioritizes the supreme interests of the country" in order to "strengthen stability and serve the general interest."

The vice-president of El Bina Movement, Ahmed Dane, assured during a rally in Aflou that the July 2nd legislative elections represent an important step to strengthen achievements and continue progress on the ground.

He underscored the importance of placing the country's interests at the top of priorities, while urging the residents of Aflou to participate in the development of their region.

The president of Front El Moustakbal, Fateh Boutbig, called on citizens to massively participate in the upcoming legislative elections, which he described as "an important step to complete the process of building the State institutions."

Speaking at a meeting in El Kantara, Boutbig recalled that this electoral event offers citizens the opportunity to choose those who will work to complete the process of construction and development.