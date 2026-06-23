South Africa: Youth Summit Connects NW Learners to Career and Employment Opportunities

More than 300 learners and students from Ngaka Modiri Molema District have gathered in Mahikeng for a Youth Summit aimed at equipping young people with information on career opportunities, skills development programmes and pathways to employment.

The summit, hosted by North West MEC for Finance Kenetswe Mosenogi, brought together government departments, education and training authorities, financial institutions and industry stakeholders to provide information on education, training and career prospects.

The recent event was held in partnership with the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET), the Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA), the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and several banking institutions.

Held as part of Youth Month and the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Student Uprisings, the summit sought to empower young people by exposing them to educational, training and career opportunities available through government, higher education institutions and the private sector.

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Addressing students, Mosenogi emphasised that South Africa today requires skilled, innovative and determined young people to drive inclusive economic growth.

"With opportunities spanning finance, auditing, governance, technology, project management, entrepreneurship, data analysis and procurement, youth play a critical role in ensuring public resources deliver meaningful impact.

"As the economy becomes increasingly digital and data-driven, young people remain central to shaping municipal finance, infrastructure development, local economic growth and the green economy -- carrying forward the legacy of 1976 through education, innovation and leadership," Mosenogi said.

She added that the summit was an important investment in the future of young people and a fitting tribute to the generation that fought for access to quality education and equal opportunities.

"The greatest tribute we can pay to the generation of 1976 is to ensure that the opportunities they fought for are used in building a better South Africa," Mosenogi said.

The summit featured discussions on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, innovation, skills development and employment opportunities. Participants also explored practical solutions to challenges facing young people and shared ideas aimed at expanding economic participation across the province.

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Acting Head of Department Geo Paul said the initiative aligned with the provincial government's youth development agenda and Provincial Treasury's commitment to promote sound financial governance and inclusive economic growth.

"This engagement serves as a strategic initiative in aligning the provincial government's youth development agenda with the mandate of Provincial Treasury and our commitment to building an inclusive economy," he said.

The North West Provincial Treasury reaffirmed its committed to supporting youth development through programmes that create pathways to education, employment and entrepreneurship.

The department added that continued collaboration between public and private sector partners remains essential to expanding opportunities for young people, stimulating innovation and driving sustainable economic growth in the province.