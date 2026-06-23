South Africa, Let's Make History - Let's Plant 10 Million Trees On Heritage Day As Part of President Ramaphosa's One Billion Trees Programme

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on government to work with all South Africans to plant one billion trees over the coming years. In support of the President's vision, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has launched an ambitious campaign to plant 10 million trees in a single day on Heritage Day, 24 September 2026.

The Presidential One Billion Trees Programme seeks to mobilise all sectors of society - government, business, labour, civil society, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, diplomatic missions, youth formations and communities - to plant trees as part of our collective response to climate change.

This programme is a call to action for every South African. It is about protecting our environment, improving our communities and safeguarding the future for generations to come. On 24 September 2026, I call on all South Africans across the country to unite in an effort to plant ten million trees in a single day.

Trees will be planted in safe spaces across all nine provinces, including schools, clinics, hospitals, colleges, police stations, churches, parks and residential areas. We also encourage households to plant trees in their own yards. Every tree planted will contribute towards a greener, healthier and more climate-resilient South Africa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

I therefore make a clarion call to all South Africans - including all spheres of government, organised business, organised labour and civil society - to join us in this national campaign and help make history by planting ten million trees on Heritage Day.

I recently launched the Presidential One Billion Trees Programme under the theme: "My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today." This programme is not merely about planting trees. It is about confronting the realities of climate change and taking meaningful action.

The science is clear: climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is a lived reality affecting communities across the globe and here at home. South Africa has experienced devastating floods, droughts, veld fires and heatwaves. Lives have been lost, livelihoods disrupted and infrastructure damaged. Standing by is no longer an option. We must act urgently, decisively and collectively.

Our ambitious target to plant ten million trees in a single day builds on the success of the 2025 One Million Trees Campaign. On Heritage Day last year, South Africans planted more than 1.3 million trees in a single day, surpassing the target of one million trees. Importantly, this achievement came at no cost to government, as citizens, businesses and organisations donated and planted the trees themselves.

The success of the 2025 campaign demonstrated the power of collective action and the willingness of South Africans to contribute to environmental protection and climate action. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed their time, resources and commitment to making that campaign a success.

For the 2026 Ten Million Trees Campaign, we will adopt a similar approach. Government funds will not be used to purchase trees. Instead, we will rely on donations and partnerships from individuals, communities, businesses and organisations across the country.

The Presidential One Billion Trees Programme is also about creating economic opportunities, particularly for young people, women and persons with disabilities. Greening initiatives support nursery owners, landscapers, environmental workers and emerging entrepreneurs, while creating jobs for the people. It must also be stressed that the creation of jobs remains an important pillar of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

I must also stress that our plan to plant ten million trees on Heritage Day, 24 September 2026 is not a public relations exercise. It is a national movement that is already gaining momentum. Over recent months, we have distributed tens of thousands of trees to traditional leaders and communities through our outreach programmes, community imbizos, school engagements and greening initiatives.

However, to reach our target of ten million trees, we need every South African to play their part. Whether you plant a tree in your yard, donate a tree through our departmental digital pledge platform, mobilise your workplace or encourage your community to participate, you are contributing to a lasting legacy.

If you are a business, sponsor trees. If you are an educator, encourage learners to participate. If you are a community leader, mobilise your neighbourhood. No contribution is too small.

The Presidential One Billion Trees Programme forms part of government's broader National Greening Programme, which focuses on creating sustainable and resilient settlements through tree planting, ecosystem restoration and climate change mitigation.

Recent years have shown us the devastating impact of extreme weather events. We have witnessed severe flooding in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces. We have seen the destruction caused by floods in the Kruger National Park and surrounding communities, with tragic loss of life and significant economic damage. Our thoughts remain with all affected families and communities.

These events serve as a reminder that climate change affects every aspect of our lives. While we cannot control nature, we can take meaningful action to reduce our environmental impact and strengthen our resilience.

Greening our country is not only about environmental protection; it is also an economic necessity. Research has consistently shown that well-greened neighbourhoods often experience increased property values and improved quality of life. This can strengthen municipal revenue bases and support improved service delivery.

Municipal participation in the planting of trees will also help identify projects that contribute to climate change mitigation, including the rehabilitation of degraded areas and the transformation of neglected spaces into safe community parks and recreational areas.

Greening is also closely linked to spatial justice. Historically disadvantaged communities often bear the greatest burden of pollution, environmental degradation and inadequate green infrastructure. By expanding tree planting and greening initiatives, we contribute to creating healthier, safer and more equitable communities.

To ensure the success and sustainability of the Presidential One Billion Trees Programme, we are finalising a comprehensive implementation plan that includes the following interventions:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Strengthening partnerships with academic, research and professional organisations, including the Institute of Environment and Recreation Management (IERM), to ensure that tree-planting initiatives are guided by scientific evidence.

· Integrating small and emerging nurseries into the programme to stimulate local economic development in rural and peri-urban communities.

· Expanding partnerships through Memoranda of Understanding with the Departments of Basic Education and Human Settlements to promote tree planting in schools and human settlements, particularly in low-income housing developments.

· Promoting commemorative and remembrance tree planting as a meaningful way for South Africans to honour important milestones and events.

· Supporting stakeholders involved in the rehabilitation of degraded land and ecosystems.

I therefore call on all South Africans to make history on Heritage Day, 24 September 2026, by participating in our effort to plant ten million trees. Let us leave behind a greener, healthier and more sustainable South Africa for future generations. Let us plant ten million trees in a single day under the theme: "My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today."

Together, we can grow a legacy that will benefit our country for generations to come.

*Bernice Swarts is the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment