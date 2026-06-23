South Africa: Government Clarifies Status of Malawian Nationals in Sophiatown

The South African Government has explained that the group of approximately 500 Malawian nationals accommodated in Newlands, Sophiatown, is awaiting the finalisation of administrative processes ahead of their voluntary repatriation.

The group was relocated from Cape Town as part of a coordinated process facilitated by the Malawian Embassy to support their voluntary return to Malawi.

Government departments, including the Department of Home Affairs, are working closely with the Malawian Consulate-General to ensure proper documentation, compliance with immigration laws and the facilitation of voluntary repatriation.

"Government wishes to emphasise that the buses and individuals involved in this matter originated from Cape Town and were transported to Gauteng as part of these arrangements.

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"Upon arrival, temporary accommodation was secured at a church facility in Newlands, Sophiatown, where the individuals are being provided with care and support while the necessary administrative processes are being finalised. We expect the buses to leave very soon," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

Government has called on all communities to remain calm and allow the relevant authorities to manage the situation in a lawful, orderly and humane manner.

"Any actions that may inflame tensions or undermine due process will not assist in resolving the matter.

"Government further appeals to all individuals and organisations who have the means and willingness to support the return of foreign nationals to their countries of origin to do so in an orderly and lawful manner by working through the relevant government departments," the GCIS said.

This includes obtaining the necessary permits and approvals to ensure that these processes are conducted safely, transparently and in compliance with South African law.

The Government affirmed its commitment to ensuring that all interventions are guided by the rule of law, respect for human dignity, and regional cooperation, while safeguarding the safety and stability of communities.

Law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Government has encouraged the public to contact the official toll-free call centre of the South African Department of Home Affairs (DHA) on 0800 60 11 90 to report migration-related concerns.