South Africa: March Peacefully As Law Enforcement Will Quell Any Criminality - Premier Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured residents that the provincial government is working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the upcoming protest on anti-illegal immigration matters is held safely and peacefully.

He noted that the province is expected to be one of the hotspots for the protests against illegal migration billed for next week.

"All of us are deeply concerned about the rising tensions and planned protest on the 30th of June over illegal immigration. As a home to many immigrants, Gauteng will be directly affected and we have therefore put clear, practical measures in place.

"Firstly, I want to be clear, we fully support the right to peaceful protest. It's a cornerstone of our democracy and its also enshrined in the Constitution. We share the protestors' concerns about illegal immigration. We are pleased that His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has put measures in place to address this issue.

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"[However,] let us be clear - we will not allow anyone to use the protest as an excuse for taking the law into their own hands. Any conduct that amounts to criminality or violence will be met with firm action," Lesufi said in a video statement on Monday evening.

Government has intensified enforcement of immigration laws and strengthened border security through coordinated action led by the Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration.

Successes of these interventions have resulted in, amongst others, the arrest of some 40 000 illegal foreign nationals since the beginning of this year and the establishment of the Virtual Priority Court to deal with immigration and speedily support deportation.

To promote dialogue on the issue, Lesufi announced that the provincial government will host a gathering to explore solutions "in a constructive way".

He added that law enforcement is ready to deal with any event on June 30.

"We have met with law enforcement agencies in our province and they have briefed us on their strategy to ensure that everything on the 30th of June and beyond is handled within the law with zero tolerance for violence.

"I call upon all our citizens of our beloved province to remain calm, obey the law and allow our law enforcement agencies to do their work. We are committed to protecting every person and every piece of property in this province," Lesufi said.

Meanwhile, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, has assured that law enforcement continues to "monitor the situation daily", enabling them to identify any risks early on.

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"Our integrated operational plan has been activated across all provinces. It brings together the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, Metro Police Departments, Traffic Law Enforcement, Disaster Management structures and other relevant departments to ensure a coordinated government response.

"The operational focus is to protect lives, safeguard critical infrastructure, maintain the free movement of people and goods, preserve public order and ensure that all communities remain safe," Mosikili said.