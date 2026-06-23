South Africa: Nine Minors Rescued From Illegal Initiation School

An illegal initiation school operating in Jankempdorp has been shut down after authorities discovered nine underage children at the site.

The Northern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) said the intervention followed a report received on Friday afternoon, prompting an immediate response from the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC).

PICC Chief Surgeon, Mlungisi Masimini, attended to the matter and confirmed that the school was operating unlawfully.

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Authorities found nine minors at the initiation school, including two girls aged 12 and seven boys aged between 15 and 17.

According to preliminary investigations, three of the boys had already undergone circumcision.

The three boys have been referred to hospital for medical examinations and assessments to ensure their health and wellbeing. The remaining minors are being cared for while officials await the arrival of their parents or guardians, all of whom have been contacted.

The illegal initiation school was immediately closed and a criminal case has been opened against the owner.

The department condemned the operation of illegal initiation schools, particularly those involving underage children, saying such practices place initiates' lives, safety and dignity at serious risk and violate legislation governing customary initiation.

The department has appealed to communities, parents and traditional leaders to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal initiation activities to authorities.

"Protecting initiates and preserving the integrity of customary initiation practices remains a collective responsibility," the department said.

The investigation is continuing.