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Severe Weather Emergency Affecting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Blue Nile State, Sudan

On 21 June 2026, at approximately 10:00 AM local time, severe weather conditions including heavy rainfall, strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes affected several internally displaced persons (IDPs) sites in Blue Nile State, Sudan.

According to information provided by local community representatives and camp residents, one 10-year-old displaced girl died after being struck by lightning in Camp 3. Several other individuals reportedly sustained injuries and received medical treatment. Verification of casualty figures remains ongoing.

The severe weather caused significant damage to temporary shelters and household assets across multiple displacement sites. Community sources reported the collapse of several makeshift structures, leaving affected families exposed to further weather-related risks and protection concerns.

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Blue Nile State currently hosts an estimated 75,000 displaced families residing across approximately 11 IDP centers. These communities face pre-existing humanitarian challenges, including inadequate shelter, limited access to healthcare, insufficient water and sanitation services, gaps in education, and heightened protection risks for vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

Local stakeholders have also reported operational challenges affecting humanitarian response capacity. Community representatives indicate that administrative and financial restrictions have increased operational costs for humanitarian actors, contributing to reduced presence and activities by some organizations in the region. These reports require further assessment and verification.

Local youth groups and community leaders have called upon national authorities, humanitarian organizations, United Nations agencies, and international partners to provide immediate emergency assistance, including shelter materials, tarpaulins, non-food items, and other essential relief supplies.

Key Findings

Human Impact

One reported fatality involving a 10-year-old displaced girl following a lightning strike.

Multiple injuries reported among camp residents.

Increased protection concerns for vulnerable populations, particularly children, women, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

Shelter and Infrastructure

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Extensive damage to temporary shelters due to strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Destruction of household belongings and essential assets.

Increased exposure of affected families to weather-related risks.

Humanitarian Context

Approximately 75,000 displaced families reside in 11 IDP centers across Blue Nile State.

Existing gaps in healthcare, water, sanitation, education, and shelter services continue to affect displaced populations.

Humanitarian access and operational capacity may be constrained by administrative and financial challenges reported by local stakeholders.

Priority Humanitarian Needs

Emergency shelter assistance and shelter repair kits. Tarpaulins and emergency shelter materials. Non-food items (NFIs) for affected households. Emergency health and medical support. Protection services for vulnerable populations. Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support. Child protection and psychosocial support services.

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