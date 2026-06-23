Namibia Lays Groundwork for N$4.1b Climate Fund

The government has launched a joint multilateral development bank mission to finalise its Sectoral Transformation Investment Plan under the Climate Investment Funds' Industry Decarbonisation Programme.

The initiative aims to have Namibia access up to US$250 million (approximately N$4.1 billion) in concessional climate financing to support the transition of high-emitting sectors and scale up green industries.

The World Bank is serving as the coordinating institution for the preparation process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Namibia was selected to participate in the global programme due to its potential in renewable energy.

The resulting investment plan is intended to serve as a roadmap for identifying priority investments, aligning state institutions, and reducing the high cost of capital that typically constrains industrial development in emerging markets.

National Planning Commission director general Kaire Mbuende says the investment plan must focus on tangible economic transformation rather than primary resource extraction.

"Namibia's ambition is clear. We do not seek merely to export raw materials; we seek to industrialise. We want to create value locally, generate employment, and support Namibian enterprises," Mbuende says.

He adds that for the plan to be credible, stakeholders must address structural barriers such as grid capacity, water supply, logistics requirements, regulatory readiness, and infrastructure constraints.

Speaking on behalf of the partner development banks, World Bank lead energy specialist Nadia Taobane says Namibia is well positioned for the green energy transition.

"Namibia stands at a pivotal moment in its development journey. With world-class renewable energy resources, a strong mineral endowment, and clear national ambitions anchored in the green transition, the country is well positioned to build competitive, low-carbon industries and new growth pathways that create jobs and generate lasting economic value," Taobane says.

She adds that the Climate Investment Funds programme aims to deploy concessional resources specifically targeted at reducing risks associated with first-of-a-kind technologies and mobilising commercial investment.

The current mission builds on technical groundwork initiated during an initial scoping mission in September 2025 and subsequent working sessions in April.

The preparation process is supported by a US$500 000 (approximately N$8.21 million) initial project preparation grant, which has funded technical and financial consultations, environmental assessments, and site visits to the Erongo and ||Kharas regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The final investment framework will focus on the green hydrogen value chain and its derivatives, including green ammonia, direct reduced iron, and fertilisers, as well as enabling infrastructure such as ports, transmission lines, and logistics networks.

The exchange rate used is from the Bank of Namibia as recorded yesterday at N$1=US$16.4296.