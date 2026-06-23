Uganda: Colonel Magezi Describes 1976 Entebbe Hijacking As Terror Act During Visit By Former Hostages

The Acting Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI), Colonel Chris Magezi, has described the 1976 Entebbe hijacking incident as a terrorist act against innocent civilians, saying such an episode must never be repeated, as Uganda hosted a delegation of former Israeli and Belgian hostages who returned to the country nearly 50 years later to revisit the old terminal at Entebbe International Airport.

The visit, which included survivors and family members of those affected by the hijacking, was marked by reflection, remembrance, and renewed diplomatic and people-to-people engagement between Uganda, Israel, and Belgium.

Col Magezi made the remarks while receiving the delegation, noting that while the incident remains a painful chapter in history, the subsequent rescue operation significantly shaped Uganda's relations with Israel and laid the foundation for expanded cooperation.

"We share a lot with Israel, especially in military technical cooperation, intelligence sharing, and civilian sectors such as agriculture, information technology, and the global fight against terrorism," he said.

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He added that Uganda values its cooperation with Israel and continues to learn from its experience as a nation that has faced persistent security challenges.

Col Magezi also expressed appreciation to the visiting delegation for travelling to Uganda despite recent health-related concerns, assuring them that there are no active Ebola cases in the country while urging continued vigilance.

Among the visitors was Gilbert Weill, a former hostage held during the 1976 hijacking, who returned with his family and a delegation of more than 30 Jewish and Belgian visitors.

Weill described the visit as a deeply personal journey of healing and remembrance, saying it also allowed him to honour the memory of his late wife and others who died during the incident.

"This is a journey of healing and remembrance," he said, adding that he was particularly looking forward to once again tasting Uganda's yellow bananas, which he last ate during his captivity in 1976.

Uganda's Ambassador to Belgium, Mirjam Blaak Sow, said the visit symbolises reconciliation, historical reflection, and strengthened ties between Uganda, Israel, and Belgium.

The old terminal at Entebbe International Airport remains a historical landmark associated with the 1976 hijacking and the subsequent rescue operation widely studied as a major counterterrorism mission.