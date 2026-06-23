Africa: Egypt End 92-Year Wait for World Cup Win As Salah Fires Pharaohs to Historic Victory

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt to a landmark 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand on Monday, securing the Pharaohs' first-ever FIFA World Cup win and sending them to the top of Group G.

The triumph ended a 92-year wait for a World Cup victory and marked a significant milestone in Egyptian football history as Hossam Hassan's side recovered from a first-half deficit to claim all three points.

Egypt found themselves behind at the interval after defender Finn Surman powered home a header from a corner to give New Zealand a deserved lead. The All Whites had looked the more organised and dangerous side during the opening 45 minutes, frustrating Egypt and largely keeping Salah out of the contest.

However, the Pharaohs emerged a transformed team after the break.

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Mostafa Ziko levelled the scores in the 58th minute, rising to meet Mohamed Hany's cross from the right and heading beyond the goalkeeper. The equaliser injected life into Egypt's performance and laid the foundation for Salah to take centre stage.

Nine minutes later, the Liverpool forward produced the decisive moment. Breaking down the right flank, Salah exchanged passes with Ziko before calmly guiding a low finish into the far corner to put Egypt ahead.

The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Egypt's favour and sparked celebrations among the travelling supporters, who had endured a nervy first half.

Substitute Trézéguet sealed the historic victory in the 81st minute, diving to head home Salah's corner and cap a dominant second-half display from the North Africans.

The result moves Egypt onto four points from two matches following their opening 1-1 draw with Belgium, while New Zealand remain bottom of the group with one point after drawing 2-2 with Iran in their first outing.

Belgium's goalless draw with Iran earlier on Sunday further boosted Egypt's prospects of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

"It's a great achievement for all the players. It's a great win and a great atmosphere. The next game is very important," Salah said after the match.

New Zealand had started brightly, with Callum McCowatt forcing an early save with a glancing header before Surman's opener rewarded their positive approach. Egypt, by contrast, struggled to impose themselves and looked short of ideas in attack during the first half.

But the interval proved a turning point.

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The Pharaohs increased the tempo, pushed New Zealand deeper into their own half and finally began to create space for Salah. The Egyptian captain responded in trademark fashion, scoring one goal and creating another to deliver one of the most significant victories in his country's football history.

Salah nearly added a second goal late on when a deflected effort flew over the bar, but he quickly made amends by supplying the corner from which Trézéguet headed home.

For a player who has carried the hopes of a football-mad nation for more than a decade, it was a night to remember.

The victory puts Egypt in control of Group G ahead of their final group-stage clash against Iran, with qualification for the last 16 now firmly within their grasp.