Africa: When Silence Emasculates - Understanding Africa's Male Infertility Crisis

Discover moreOnline news archiveCourt case updatesBusiness news analysisEvery year, Father's Day is marked by heartfelt tributes, family celebrations, and reflections on paternal legacy. Across media platforms, images of proud fathers and thriving families dominate the public space, reinforcing the social significance of fatherhood. Yet for many men across Africa, Father's Day is not a celebration but a painful reminder of an unfulfilled longing, the desire to become a father in the face of infertility.

Within many African societies, masculinity is closely associated with fertility and the ability to produce biological offspring. A man's identity, social standing, and perceived legacy are often linked to his capacity to continue the family lineage. Consequently, when a couple experiences difficulty conceiving, blame is frequently directed toward the woman. For generations, women have endured stigma, exclusion, and emotional suffering under the assumption that infertility is primarily a female problem.

However, scientific evidence tells a different story. Globally, male factors contribute to approximately 50% of all infertility cases. Despite this reality, male infertility remains one of the least discussed and most misunderstood reproductive health challenges across the continent.

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The silence surrounding male infertility often stems from the mistaken belief that infertility diminishes masculinity. As a result, many men suffer privately, avoiding medical evaluation and carrying a burden of shame that can negatively affect their emotional well-being, relationships, and family life.

Understanding Male Infertility

Male fertility depends on the healthy production, development, and delivery of sperm cells. Successful conception requires several biological factors to function effectively:

Sperm Count

A sufficient number of sperm must be present in the semen. Low sperm concentration, known as oligozoospermia, reduces the likelihood of successful fertilization.

Sperm Motility

Sperm must be able to move efficiently toward the egg. Poor sperm movement, referred to as asthenozoospermia, significantly impairs fertility potential.

Sperm Morphology

The structure and shape of sperm are important for successful fertilization. Abnormally shaped sperm may struggle to reach or penetrate the egg.

Azoospermia

In some cases, no sperm cells are present in the semen. This condition may result from reproductive tract blockages or impaired sperm production within the testes.

Importantly, these conditions are unrelated to a man's physical strength, sexual performance, character, or emotional capacity. A man may be healthy, strong, and sexually active while still experiencing fertility challenges.

Breaking the Silence

One of the most powerful examples of courage and advocacy in Zimbabwe's fertility landscape is the story of Godknows Mabuwa.

Married in 2000, Godknows and his wife Debra anticipated starting a family naturally. Instead, they faced fourteen years of uncertainty, disappointment, and social pressure. As the years passed without a child, the burden of blame fell largely upon his wife, reflecting a common societal assumption that infertility is primarily a female issue.

Like many couples, they explored traditional remedies and spiritual interventions before eventually seeking comprehensive medical evaluation. The results revealed that Debra had no fertility challenges and that the primary reproductive issue lay with Godknows.

The diagnosis was difficult to accept initially, but it also provided clarity. Through appropriate medical treatment, the condition was successfully managed.

In 2014, after fourteen years of waiting, the couple welcomed their biological son.

Recognising that many men continued to suffer in silence, Godknows transformed his personal experience into a mission of advocacy. In 2018, he founded the Zimbabwe Fertility Promotion Centre (ZFPC), an organisation dedicated to fertility awareness, education, and support for individuals and couples facing infertility.

His story demonstrates the transformative power of openness, medical intervention, and community education.

The Psychological and Social Impact

Male infertility extends beyond biology. In many African communities, infertility can have profound psychological, marital, and social consequences.

Men diagnosed with fertility challenges often experience feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, depression, and social isolation. The fear of ridicule or stigmatisation discourages many from seeking medical help.

Within marriages, delayed diagnosis can create tension and misunderstanding. Women frequently undergo extensive and invasive investigations while their male partners remain untested. Such situations may contribute to frustration, resentment, and relationship strain.

In some cases, secrecy surrounding infertility can lead to complex family dynamics and long-term emotional consequences. Ultimately, the greatest harm often arises not from the medical condition itself but from the stigma that prevents honest conversation and timely intervention.

Clinical Approaches to Treatment

Advances in reproductive medicine have made male infertility increasingly manageable and, in many cases, treatable.

Lifestyle Modification and Medical Therapy

Hormonal imbalances, infections, nutritional deficiencies, stress, and lifestyle factors may affect sperm production. Appropriate treatment, medication, and healthy lifestyle changes can significantly improve fertility outcomes.

Varicocele Repair

A varicocele, an enlargement of veins within the scrotum, is a common cause of male infertility. Surgical correction can improve sperm quality and increase the chances of natural conception.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Techniques such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) provide effective solutions for couples facing severe male factor infertility. These procedures have enabled countless families to achieve successful pregnancies despite significant reproductive challenges.

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A Call for a New Understanding of Fatherhood

As societies continue to evolve, so too must our understanding of masculinity and fatherhood. A man's worth cannot and should not be measured solely by his biological capacity to father children.

True fatherhood encompasses responsibility, love, protection, guidance, emotional presence, and commitment. It is reflected in the courage to seek medical help, the willingness to support one's partner, and the strength to confront difficult realities with honesty and dignity.

The stories of men such as Godknows Mabuwa remind us that infertility is a medical condition, not a measure of manhood. By promoting awareness, encouraging open dialogue, and supporting evidence-based healthcare, we can dismantle harmful stigma and create communities where men and women face fertility challenges together rather than in silence.

Every individual deserves to live with dignity, regardless of reproductive outcomes. A man's value is inherent and enduring. It is not defined by a laboratory report, a sperm count, or societal expectations, but by the character, compassion, resilience, and integrity with which he lives his life.

Let us replace the silence with science and the stigma with support.

Abby Mango is a UK-based Fertility Lead Nurse Specialist. She founded TacklingInfertility/Hurukurodzembereko to provide education, coaching, and advocacy for African and minority ethnic communities facing fertility challenges. Contact at tacklinginfertility@gmail.com