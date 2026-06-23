KING Misuzulu kaZwelithini has issued a strong plea for peace and restraint amidst escalating tensions surrounding migration, urging the Zulu nation to reject violence against foreign nationals.

The king emphasised that no grievance, no matter the frustration, justifies shedding blood or assaulting individuals.

The king was speaking at the 12th International Day of Yoga held at the Durban Amphitheatre on Sunday morning under the theme "Yoga For Anti-Ageing".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

King Misuzulu said the country's image was not good in the rest of Africa, but the situation was not South Africa's fault.

"We do not want anyone without papers in this country, because we also cannot go to their countries without papers," King Misuzulu said.

About migration, the king said people were always looking for a better life, where they can find greener pastures, so that their families could live.

"I'm asking you, Zulus, let no blood be shed. Do not hit people. Suffering brought them here. Just as we suffer...," said King Misuzulu.

"I spoke to Phakel'umthakathi (Nkosikhona Ndabandaba) and Ngizwe (Mchunu). No one must be beaten. No one wants to feel pain."

King Misuzulu added that yoga was an international language and said South Africans should use it because it represented peace and the nation.

The king's statements came after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli condemned the murder of a Malawian national and the assault of two others after incidents at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

The provincial government received reports that a march attended by more than 2,000 participants commenced at Dales Park and concluded at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall without incident. However, at the end of the march, a group reportedly broke away and proceeded to the informal settlement, where a Malawian national was killed. Two others sustained serious injuries and were subsequently hospitalised.

"The loss of human life under these circumstances is deeply regrettable and unacceptable. While citizens have a constitutional right to raise concerns and participate in peaceful demonstrations, no grievance, frustration, or disagreement can ever justify acts of violence, vigilantism, mob justice or the targeting of any individual or group. Criminality must never be allowed to masquerade as activism or community action," Ntuli said.

He called on the SAPS and law enforcement to work around the clock to identify, apprehend and prosecute those responsible for murder and assault.

"We expect a thorough and swift investigation. Those who planned, incited, or participated in these criminal acts must be brought to book. No one is above the law, and there can be no impunity for acts of violence and murder," Ntuli said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Msunduzi Municipality said it was relocating immigrants from a temporary, unofficial site to a designated facility in Durban.

"A Joint Operations Committee has been activated to coordinate the response, with engagements involving relevant government departments, law enforcement agencies, and the Consul General of Malawi. Representatives from the Malawian Embassy are expected on site to engage and assist with the necessary processes," the municipality said.

"The municipality is working with relevant stakeholders to facilitate transportation arrangements to the Durban site. Matters relating to immigration processes, verification, and repatriation of individuals to their country of origin remain the responsibility of the relevant government departments.

"As an interim measure, security personnel have been deployed on site to assist with safety and order, while water has been provided to address immediate needs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe East Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba said the city had started relocating vulnerable groups to the drive-in site.

Humanitarian efforts at the site include: Two 5,000-capacity marquees, water, electricity, waste management, and ablution facilities provided by the municipality and NGOs.

Meals, healthcare, and transportation services. Law enforcement is maintaining order and providing escorts for transport.

"To date, close to 4,000 people have been deported or repatriated," Xaba said.

"We have seen a significant improvement in the pace of deportations. Yesterday (Friday) alone, we were able to dispatch eight buses carrying 784 people returning to Malawi."

Xaba said the government has now moved from deportation to repatriation to speed up the process, with the South African government making 20 buses available to expedite repatriation.