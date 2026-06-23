Zimbabwe: Mwaruwari Happy With Disjointed Highlanders Draw Against Dynamos

Head coach Benjani Mwaruwari expressed satisfaction after his side battled for a draw against Dynamos, saying the result was a positive one considering the players' boycott that scuttled preparations.

Bosso went into the encounter after a disrupted week in which the players snubbed training over outstanding salaries and sign on fees issues, raising concerns about the team's readiness for one of Zimbabwe's biggest football fixtures.

Despite the off-field challenges, Highlanders produced a disciplined performance which saw them going for the break leading 1-0 thanks to Benjamin Adeugun who scored from the spot after Dynamos had fouled Mongameli Tshuma in the box.

Coming back to the second half, Dynamos were quick to respond as they found an equaliser through Ghananian midfielder Frank Agumeyang.

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Agumeyang's goal saw him taking his tally to nine goals this season, one goal behind two joint top goalscorers Ralph Kawondera of Herentals and Hardrock FC's Washington Navaya.

Highlanders had a chance to grab a winner in the 78th minute through Tshuma, who fired his efforts over the bar with only a goalkeeper to beat.

Speaking after the match, Mwaruwari praised his boys for the result considering the chaotic build up to the match.

"You know after preparations setback during the week, I have to salute my boys for such a performance.

"This was not an easy game, it's a big game and it came with pressure, which they managed to contain. So, I am happy but with some luck obvious we could have won this match," said Mwaruwari.

Sunday's result saw Highlanders stretching its unbeaten record against Dynamos in the league.

The last time Dynamos beat Highlanders in open play during a league match was in 2015. However, two of their wins after that match came via boardroom decisions in 2017 and 2023 in which both matches were abandoned.