Zimbabwe: Police Hail Peaceful Bosso-Dembare Clash

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has commended football supporters for their discipline and cooperation during the highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The fixture, one of the country's most fiercely contested football rivalries drew thousands of supporters to the Bulawayo venue with authorities reporting a peaceful atmosphere throughout the match. The match ended 1-all.

In a statement, the police praised both fans and officers deployed for the encounter saying their collective efforts contributed to a safe and secure sporting event.

"The ZRP commends soccer fans for the cooperation and discipline they displayed during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC at Barbourfields Stadium on 21 June 2026," the police said.

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The force also applauded officers who were on duty during the match highlighting their professionalism in maintaining order before, during and after the game.

"The police officers deployed for the match showed professionalism and exemplary conduct in maintaining law and order. Their performance reflected both local and international best practices in the policing of high-profile soccer matches, contributing to a safe, secure and peaceful environment throughout the event," the statement added.

Matches involving Highlanders and Dynamos are traditionally among the most attended and emotionally charged fixtures on the local football calendar often requiring extensive security arrangements due to the intense rivalry between the two clubs' supporters.

The peaceful conduct witnessed at Barbourfields was therefore seen as a positive development for local football with authorities and stakeholders increasingly encouraging a culture of responsible fan behaviour.