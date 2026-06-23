Zimbabwe: Insiza Farmers Eye Bigger Profits Through Livestock Value Addition

Farmers in Inyozani Ward 18 in Insiza District are beginning to see cattle farming in a new light after a learning visit exposed them to the untapped economic opportunities within livestock value chains.

The farmers, who participated in a herding and livestock value chains learning tour organised under PELUM Zimbabwe's Holistic Land and Livestock Management (HLLM) programme visited Shangani Ranchland where they witnessed how livestock can generate income beyond the sale of live animals.

The visit showcased various stages of livestock production, processing and value addition, leaving many participants inspired to explore new business opportunities linked to cattle farming.

Agricultural Business Advisory Officer Skangele Chuma said the initiative was helping farmers shift from viewing livestock merely as a store of wealth to recognising it as a viable commercial enterprise.

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"The visit helps farmers develop a business mindset. Keeping cattle is not just about owning animals; it is a real business. Farmers can earn income from selling live animals, but they can earn even more through processing and value addition," she said.

Chuma said processing hides and skins into products such as shoes, belts, blankets and wallets offered significant opportunities to increase farmers' earnings.

"When livestock products are processed, their value increases considerably. Exposing farmers to these opportunities is important because it broadens their understanding of how much income can be generated from their animals," she said.

She added that livestock value chains have the potential to create employment opportunities for young people, women and other vulnerable groups through leather processing and manufacturing activities.

For farmer Pauline Dhamu, the learning visit reinforced the importance of livestock as a source of wealth and financial security.

"I have come to realise that cattle are important. They are like a bank, and even better because when they grow and reproduce, my investment continues to increase," she said.

Dhamu said farmers in Inyozani have already benefited from collective marketing initiatives and improved livestock management practices introduced through the HLLM programme.

"In the past, buyers would approach us individually and offer prices that were often unsatisfactory. Now our cattle are monitored, and it is easier to attract buyers who are willing to pay fair prices," she said.

One of the biggest lessons she took from the Shangani visit was the importance of utilising every part of an animal.

"We used to throw away animal skins after slaughtering. Now I have learnt that those skins can be turned into products such as shoes, belts and wallets, creating additional income," said Dhamu.

Farmer Field School representative Mthulisi Ndlovu said the visit opened his eyes to the commercial potential of livestock production.

"At Shangani, I learnt how to manage cattle from a commercial perspective. I realised that there is far more value in processing livestock products than simply selling a live animal," he said.

Ndlovu was particularly impressed by the ranch's approach to ensuring that every part of the animal generated value.

"They utilise everything. The skins are turned into shoes, belts and blankets. It showed us that every part of a cow has value and can generate income," he said.

Despite the progress, Ndlovu noted that farmers in Inyozani continue to face marketing challenges and often depend on auctions or middlemen who influence prices.

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He expressed hope that local communities would one day establish their own slaughter facilities and venture into leather processing to maximise returns from livestock production.

"If we can establish our own slaughter facilities here in Inyozani and process the skins into products like those we saw at Shangani, it would create new business opportunities for our community," he said.

The learning visit forms part of broader efforts by PELUM Zimbabwe to promote sustainable land and livestock management while improving rural livelihoods through market-oriented agricultural practices.

For many farmers who participated, the experience has transformed the way they view cattle farming from simply raising livestock to building enterprises capable of creating jobs, generating wealth and strengthening local economies.