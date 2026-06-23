Africa: WHO Urges Scale Up of Newborn Screening to Improve Early Detection and Care of Birth Defects

press release

The World Health Organization (WHO) today calls on countries to expand newborn screening for birth defects, highlighting how early detection and treatment can save lives and reduce lifelong disability for millions of children.

A new WHO report, Strengthening capacity for newborn screening, diagnosis and management of birth defects, identifies newborn screening as an important opportunity to accelerate progress in child survival.

Many conditions can be successfully treated if identified early after birth. These include congenital hypothyroidism, sickle-cell disease, hearing impairment and some metabolic disorders. Yet millions of children are still diagnosed too late or never receive treatment at all.

Worldwide, an estimated 8 million babies are born with a birth defect each year, and birth defects now account for almost 8% of all deaths among children under five. An estimated 90% of children born with serious birth defects live in low- and middle-income countries, where access to screening, diagnosis and treatment remains limited.

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"No child should miss the chance for a healthy future because a congenital condition was not detected early enough," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Around the world, countries are showing that newborn screening for one or more conditions can save lives, prevent disability, and give a newborn the best opportunity to fulfil her or his potential ."The gap between countries is stark: some countries screen all newborns for more than 50 conditions, while others are unable to screen for any. WHO encourages every country to begin newborn screening -- starting with a priority condition in the country and progressively expanding as capacity grows.

The report shows that birth defects account for a growing proportion of under-five deaths in many regions. Between 2000 and 2023, the proportion of under-five deaths attributable to birth defects increased from 1% to 4% in sub-Saharan Africa and from 3% to 11% in South Asia. Part of this shift reflects genuine progress in the reduction of deaths from infectious and other preventable causes.

The WHO report aims to support ministries of health, especially in low- and middle-income countries, to prioritize conditions for newborn screening depending on the country context.

It showcases countries across Africa, Asia and the Americas that are already demonstrating the successful integration of large-scale newborn screening programmes into routine health services:

Argentina: Increased newborn screening coverage to nearly universal levels.

Brazil: Expanded nationwide screening for multiple life-threatening conditions.

Egypt: The 'newborn care pathway' integrates universal newborn screening for hearing and congenital hypothyroidism into its primary health care services.

India: The national programme has screened more than 28 million children over three years, identifying approximately 900,000 children with a birth defect and connecting them with diagnosis, treatment and support, including long term care and rehabilitation services through district early intervention centres.

Philippines: A programme that began as a pilot in 24 hospitals now screens newborns for 29 conditions through more than 7000 facilities nationwide. All conditions screened for have diagnostic and management pathways within the national health system. Newborn screening is covered by national health insurance and mandated by law.

Sri Lanka: Newborn screening is integrated into routine care and includes visible birth defects and congenital hypothyroidism. Around 80% of newborns are now screened for congenital hypothyroidism.

Uganda: A state-led programme for sickle-cell disease in high burden areas identifies affected infants early and provides them with lifesaving treatment and long-term follow-up care.

WHO is urging governments to integrate newborn screening, diagnosis and treatment into routine health services and universal health coverage programmes, beginning with conditions that are country priorities, and that can be effectively detected and feasibly managed within their health system.

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The report was informed by a global WHO consultation bringing together government representatives, technical experts, clinicians, researchers, professional associations, civil society organizations and families affected by birth defects to identify priorities for strengthening newborn screening, diagnosis and long-term care.

About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the World Health Organization leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the United Nations' agency for health that connects nations, partners and people in 150+ locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to support all countries to promote, provide and protect health.

"Together for health. Stand with science", the theme of World Health Day 2026, marks a year-long campaign to highlight science as the foundation for protecting health and well-being worldwide.