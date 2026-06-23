South Africa: DA Calls On Cachalia and Ncata to Fund Cambridge Police Station Repairs

press release

Fire-gutted barracks apartments at Cambridge Police Station remain unrepaired for more than two years.

The damage affects offices below the burnt section.

Vehicle shortages, senior personnel attrition, and archive storage challenges further undermine station readiness.

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The DA will be writing to the Acting Minister of Police, Prof Firoz Cachalia, and the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Vuyisile Ncata, requesting urgent intervention to ensure that SAPS makes the necessary budget available for repairs and maintenance, with Public Works acting as the implementing agent.

More than two years after a fire gutted barracks apartments at Cambridge Police Station, SAPS members are still living and working around damage that should have been repaired as a matter of urgency.

During a recent oversight visit, I, together with DA Ward councillor Jason McDowell, inspected the barracks and engaged station management on the key challenges affecting the station.

See images here, here, here, here and here.

The affected section includes fire-gutted residential apartments, exposed roof structures, damaged ceilings, charred walls, debris, damaged passage areas, and offices below the burnt section that have also been affected.

In response to a parliamentary question from the DA, Community Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha, confirmed that eight rooms were affected by fire, and that a further five rooms were affected by water leaks.

The barracks fall under the Department of Public Works for maintenance and upkeep, however the funding to do so must be made available by SAPS. Despite an initial assessment following the 31 May 2024 blaze, no work has been carried out.

Download response here.

While doing oversight, it became apparent that operational readiness is also under pressure.

Cambridge Police Station only has 73% of the vehicles it requires, with 70% of its fleet operational.

During the oversight, it was confirmed that several vehicles are in the garage, more than five vehicles have exceeded 200,000 km, and repairs are often delayed by parts availability. One of the two new motorcycles received is also currently out of commission.

This affects visible policing, detective work, and suspect transport.

The station has received 17 new recruits, which is welcomed. However, this does not resolve the pressure caused by senior personnel attrition. Seven senior members retired last year, with a further eight expected to retire in 2026, excluding possible early retirements.

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Senior supervisory and command capacity remains a concern where retirements, resignations, and delays in filling posts create gaps in institutional knowledge and operational continuity.

The DA is also concerned about archive storage and stationery shortages at the station. We noted several rooms being utilised for archive storage space, and personnel files and other records are being kept in offices due to inadequate storage facilities, creating risks for records management.

Shortages of stationery, even for items as simple as paper, impact office functionality and the proper administration of police work.

Police officers cannot be expected to serve communities while living and working around burnt-out accommodation, water damage, and deteriorating public infrastructure.

These conditions affect safety, dignity, morale, and members' ability to perform their duties properly.

Cambridge residents deserve a fully functional police station, and the officers who serve them deserve safe facilities, reliable vehicles, adequate storage, and the resources needed to do their jobs.