Rwanda: Wildlife Left Outside Akagera Fence Fuels Conflict With Community

When Akagera National Park completed fencing its boundaries in 2012, conservationists hailed the project as a milestone in protecting one of Rwanda's most important ecosystems. The fence was intended to secure wildlife, curb illegal activities and restore ecological balance inside the park.

But the project also left a number of wild animals outside the protected area, including hippos, warthogs and bush pigs, creating a new challenge for communities living along the park's western boundary.

The growing human-wildlife conflict, which has resulted in the destruction of crops and loss of livestock, has also led to a rise in compensation claims submitted to the Special Guarantee Fund. Between July 2025 and April 2026, Kayonza District recorded the highest wildlife compensation payout in the country, with Rwf 92.1 million paid out for 226 claims. An additional 56 claims are still pending.

Today, more than 200 hippos, many of them traversing River Akagera, and an unknown number of other animals like hyenas and warthogs have established habitats in swamps and areas beyond the park's boundaries, bringing them into increasingly frequent contact with farmers and livestock keepers.

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Residents say the animals have become a persistent threat to their livelihoods

In Murundi Sector, livestock farmer Vincent Lutaro said hyenas regularly prey on domestic animals.

"Where I live in Murundi Sector, we have a problem with hyenas preying on our livestock. During the day, these animals stay in caves and burrows. They have never been taken back to the park, yet they cause us serious problems," he said.

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He added that residents previously used dogs to chase away the predators but can no longer do so and are appealing for urgent intervention.

In Mwili sector, Jesca Muzirankoni, one of the residents said that bush pigs and hippos have occasionally destroyed crops belonging to her neighbours.

"The hippos destroyed my neighbours' maize. Fortunately, the Special Guarantee Fund compensated them, but the damage was huge. The hippos come from swamps and man-made dams. The park's management and officials should do something about it," she complained.

Authorities say they are implementing both immediate and long-term measures to reduce the conflict.

John Ntambara, the executive secretary of Murundi Sector, said some livestock keepers have begun installing solar-powered lights around cattle sheds because hyenas tend to avoid illuminated areas.

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"We are working with relevant authorities to find a lasting solution," he said.

Researchers and conservation officials have also started installing camera traps to determine the number and movement patterns of animals living outside the park.

In the coming days, we expect to know their numbers," said Jean Paul Karinganire, Akagera National Park's funding and reporting manager.

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Officials are urging residents not to confront the animals but to report sightings immediately to the Akagera Management Company or local leaders. Farmers seeking compensation for crop or livestock losses are advised to photograph the damage and submit claims through local authorities and Special Guarantee Fund, within 48 hours.

The park has reinforced a 120 kilometre electric fence which has helped reduce human -wildlife conflict and limit unauthorised access to the park.

So far, the park has also channelled USD 4.7 million to local communities through the revenue sharing scheme.