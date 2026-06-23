Namibia: Eiseb Nominated to Succeed Noa At ACC

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has nominated Financial Intelligence Centre director Bryan Eiseb as the new director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

If approved, Eiseb will take over from long-serving director general Paulus Noa, whose term ends this month.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare on Tuesday tabled a motion in the National Assembly seeking approval for Eiseb's appointment as ACC director general.

"I give notice that on Wednesday, I shall move that this assembly, pursuant to Section 4(1), read together with Section 4(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 8 of 2003, approves the nomination by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for the appointment of Bryan Eiseb as director general for a term of five years," Ngurare said.

Eiseb currently serves as director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) at the Bank of Namibia. He previously served as board chairperson of the Namib Desert Diamonds and as acting executive director in the former Ministry of Mines and Energy before assuming the FIC position in 2024.

Noa has led the ACC since its establishment in February 2006. His tenure comes to an end at the end of June, paving the way for a new leadership chapter at the country's anti-corruption watchdog.

If approved by parliament, Eiseb will serve a five-year term as director general of the ACC.