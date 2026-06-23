Tanzania: I Was Reading About Jewish History When God Sent Me Back to Tanzania

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A Forgotten Jewish Story—and a Lesson for an Age of Division

Last Sunday evening, while waiting for the FIFA World Cup match between New Zealand and Egypt, I found myself doing what many of us do during idle moments—browsing the internet. One article led to another, and before long I was reading about the history of the Jewish people and watching It Is No Dream, the remarkable documentary chronicling the life of Theodore Herzl and the birth of modern Zionism.

What began as casual curiosity quickly became something deeper.

Since moving to Dallas, I have had the privilege of meeting some of the most remarkable people in my life, many of whom happen to be Jewish. Through business, civic engagement, philanthropy, and community leadership, I have developed friendships with individuals whose commitment to family, education, faith, service, and the betterment of society has left a lasting impression on me. Those relationships sparked a genuine desire to learn more about the history and experiences of a people who have contributed so profoundly to civilization despite enduring centuries of hardship, displacement, and persecution.

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As I immersed myself in that history, something remarkable happened. A dear friend unexpectedly sent me an article about the Jewish connection to Tanzania. The timing could not have been more extraordinary. Here I was spending my evening reading about Jewish history, culture, and identity, and suddenly a story appeared in my inbox connecting the Jewish experience to the very country where I was born.

Perhaps it was pure coincidence. Or perhaps it was something more.

As a person of faith, I have learned that some of life's most meaningful discoveries occur when seemingly unrelated paths unexpectedly converge. Call it providence, divine timing, or simply one of life's beautiful mysteries, but I could not ignore the moment. The more I read, the more fascinated I became. I discovered that one of the lesser-known chapters of Jewish history is found not in Jerusalem, Warsaw, New York, or Tel Aviv, but in Tanzania.

Like many Tanzanians, I was familiar with the stories of Arab traders, German colonists, British administrators, Indian merchants, missionaries, and the many communities that helped shape our nation. Yet I knew very little about the Jewish story in Tanzania. The deeper I explored, the more I realized that hidden beneath the slopes of Mount Meru in Arusha lies one of East Africa's most fascinating and least-known stories—a story of migration, resilience, faith, and the universal search for belonging.

The history of Jewish life in Tanzania stretches back more than a century. Historical accounts indicate that Jewish settlers, including Yemenite Jews, began arriving in East Africa during the late nineteenth century. Over time, additional Jewish families arrived from Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of Africa. Arusha emerged as one of the centers of Jewish life in what was then German East Africa.

During the years surrounding the Second World War, the community grew as Jewish refugees fleeing persecution in Europe sought safety and opportunity far from the horrors unfolding on that continent. Like countless immigrant communities throughout history, they arrived not seeking privilege but seeking the simple opportunity to build a life, raise families, and practice their faith in peace.

What makes this story particularly compelling is that it unfolded within one of Africa's most diverse societies. Tanzania is home to more than 120 ethnic groups and multiple faith traditions. Since independence, the country has largely been known for peaceful coexistence among Christians, Muslims, and followers of traditional beliefs. While no nation is perfect, Tanzania's history has generally been characterized by unity and social cohesion rather than sectarian conflict.

The more I read, the more inspired I became by the resilience of these communities. Accounts from Arusha describe individuals who maintained Jewish traditions across generations despite having limited access to rabbis, religious institutions, or educational resources. Some became known for their remarkable knowledge of Torah and Jewish law, preserving traditions through family teachings, oral history, and unwavering commitment.

In many respects, the story of Jews in Tanzania mirrors the story of Tanzania itself. Both are stories of identity, adaptation, and community. Both demonstrate the power of preserving one's values while contributing positively to a broader society.

As I reflected on these discoveries, I found myself thinking back to a powerful conversation I attended a few weeks ago hosted by the American Jewish Committee featuring Van Jones.

The discussion explored the historic partnership between Black and Jewish communities in America and the role both groups played in advancing civil rights, opportunity, and democratic values. One of the lasting lessons from that evening was that some of the most important chapters of history are often the least known.

The alliance between Black and Jewish Americans helped shape modern America, yet many people know little about its significance. Similarly, the story of Jews in Tanzania remains largely unknown both within Tanzania and beyond its borders. Yet it serves as a reminder that history is often richer, more interconnected, and more surprising than we realize.

Beneath the headlines and political debates are stories of ordinary people building bridges across cultures, faiths, and continents.

The Jewish connection to Tanzania extends beyond history. Today, Jewish visitors from around the world travel to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, experience the Serengeti, participate in conservation efforts, conduct business, and engage in philanthropic work. Organizations such as Chabad have helped reconnect Jewish travelers and residents with religious life while preserving awareness of the community's historical roots. These modern relationships continue to strengthen ties between Tanzania and Jewish communities around the world.

As I continued reading, I found myself reflecting on something larger than history. Here was a country on the eastern edge of Africa that had quietly become home, at various points in its history, to Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Jews, and followers of traditional African faiths.

It had welcomed people from different corners of the world while largely avoiding the sectarian tensions that have plagued so many societies.

That observation feels particularly relevant today.

The headlines of our time are increasingly dominated by conflict. Wars in Europe, tensions in Asia, and perhaps nowhere more painfully than the never-ending hostility between Israel and Iran. The relationship between those two nations has become so defined by confrontation that many people struggle to imagine a future shaped by dialogue.

Yet Tanzania's history offers a different perspective.

From the days of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Tanzania embraced a foreign policy rooted in dialogue, dignity, nonalignment, and peaceful coexistence. It developed relationships across ideological divides and demonstrated that nations do not always have to choose between competing camps in order to engage constructively with the world. While Tanzania has maintained relationships with Israel and welcomed Jewish communities, it has also maintained diplomatic engagement across the broader Middle East, including with Iran.

As I thought about the wars, tensions, and divisions dominating today's headlines, I could not help but wonder whether the world needs more places like Tanzania. Places where people meet before they judge. Places where relationships matter more than rhetoric. Places where faith communities live side by side without seeing each other as enemies. Places where history demonstrates that coexistence is not merely an ideal, but something that can actually be lived.

Perhaps that sounds naïve in an age increasingly defined by geopolitics. Yet history often teaches the opposite. Some of humanity's most important breakthroughs have emerged not from the centers of conflict, but from unexpected places where trust still exists.

Would it be so far-fetched to imagine that a nation whose history includes Arab traders, Indian merchants, European settlers, Christian missionaries, Muslim scholars, and Jewish families living under the same national identity might have something to teach the rest of the world about coexistence? Could a country that has spent decades building bridges across differences serve as a reminder that dialogue remains possible even when disagreements seem irreconcilable?

As I closed my laptop that evening, I realized that what began as a casual search about Jewish history had become something entirely different. It had become a reminder that some of the world's most important lessons are often hidden in places we rarely think to look. In a city beneath Mount Meru, Jewish families preserved their faith for generations. In the same country, Christians, Muslims, Hindus, and followers of traditional beliefs built lives alongside one another.

Tanzania's story is far from perfect, but it offers a powerful example of how diversity can become a source of strength rather than division.

That may be why this forgotten chapter of history feels so relevant today. At a time when wars dominate headlines and mistrust seems to be growing across the world, we spend enormous amounts of energy asking how peace can be negotiated. Yet perhaps we spend too little time asking how peace is actually lived.

Peace is rarely born first in conference rooms or diplomatic communiques.

More often, it is practiced in communities where people choose to see one another's humanity before focusing on their differences.

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Long before peace is formalized through agreements and treaties, it is built through relationships, trust, mutual respect, and a willingness to coexist despite disagreement. That is what struck me most about Tanzania's forgotten Jewish story.

It is not a story about the absence of differences. It is a story about the possibility of living with them.

It is a reminder that identity can be preserved without exclusion and that faith can be practiced without hostility toward others.

As the world watches conflicts from Eastern Europe to the Middle East, and as hostility between Israel and Iran appears increasingly difficult to overcome, I cannot help but wonder whether nations like Tanzania have something to teach the rest of us. After all, this is a country that has spent decades building relationships across faiths, cultures, and political divides while maintaining a commitment to dialogue and coexistence.

I do not know whether Tanzania holds any answers to the world's conflicts. But I do know that what I discovered that Sunday evening was far more than a forgotten chapter of Jewish history.

It was a reminder that peace is not merely an agreement to be signed. It is a way of living together.

And perhaps that leaves us with a question worth asking: if a country as diverse as Tanzania could create space for people of different faiths, backgrounds, and histories to coexist, what might be possible if more of the world chose to do the same?

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Ben Kazora, serves as a US-based Global Strategist, Entrepreneur and Electrical Engineer. A community leader known for his strategic decision-making, ingenuity and driven reputation as a visionary, he has held a long and multifaceted career that now allows him authority on any and all US/Africa related sustainability matters. In preparation for this career, Ben attended Purdue University where he earned a Master’s of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He also holds a Master’s of Science in Business Administration- Marketing and Management, and is currently pursuing his PhD in Systems Engineering & Management.

Combining his academics, professional background and entrepreneurial spirit, Ben’s focus is now on creating long lasting positive change. In doing so, he serves as a trusted advisor and a strategic leader, guiding companies through the enhancement of operational capabilities and securing global partnerships while also exploiting market opportunities. Alongside this, serving as a Speaker and the Author of RE-IMAGINING AFRICA: AFRICA MUST INNOVATE HER WAY OUT OF POVERTY, he is tireless in his mission to shed light on the continent’s potential as a key player in global economics and innovation. Ben strongly believes that Africa’s progress is a global common good.