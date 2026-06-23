Uganda: Nile Post Wins Environmental Journalism Award

Nile Post has been named the winner of the Environmental Journalism Award in the Online Media category at the 2026 National Environment Sustainability Awards (NESA), in recognition of its outstanding reporting on biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection and environmental sustainability.

The awards, organised by the National Environment Management Authority, were held on Friday at the Kampala Serena Hotel under the theme, "Innovation for Climate Resilience."

Nile Post's victory was attributed to its consistent environmental reporting over the years, including stories highlighting biodiversity restoration, climate change, pollution, wildlife conservation and community livelihoods linked to environmental protection.

Nile Post editor Jacobs Odongo Seaman described the recognition as a collective achievement for the newsroom.

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"Winning this environment award is not just a victory for Nile Post; it is a tribute to every member of our newsroom who has consistently championed coverage of biodiversity, wildlife and environmental conservation," he said.

"It is a recognition of our continued commitment to reporting on biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection and environmental sustainability. For years, our journalists have worked to tell stories that matter -- stories that highlight both the beauty of our natural heritage and the urgent need to protect it.

"Being appreciated by the wider world for this work is deeply fulfilling, and it inspires us to keep raising the bar in environmental journalism."

Nile Post contributor Joshua Kagoro was also recognised as the first runner-up in the Individual Environmental Journalism category, further cementing the media house's contribution to environmental reporting.

Among the stories credited for the accolades were Kagoro's investigative series on air and water pollution and his feature on carbon credit projects in Kibale Forest and their impact on local livelihoods.

Reacting to the recognition, Kagoro said the award was a motivation to continue highlighting environmental issues that directly affect communities.

"Environmental journalism is not just about reporting on nature; it is about telling stories that influence action, accountability and sustainable development. This recognition inspires me to continue reporting on issues that affect people's lives and the environment," Kagoro said.

Ben Mwine, Head of Corporate Affairs and Partnerships at Next Media, said the award reflects the group's long-standing commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

"As Next Media, we are committed to Uganda's transformation, and our environment is at the heart of that journey. We have been deliberate about supporting environmental conservation efforts for many years through initiatives such as Tuve Ku Kaveera, an environmental campaign launched by NBS Television to fight the use of single-use plastic bags in Uganda," Mwine said.

He noted that environmental campaigns remain central to the company's corporate responsibility agenda.

"Through campaigns like Tuve Ku Kaveera and Taso Obotunde, we have consistently encouraged responsible environmental practices. This is something we want to continue doing while encouraging citizens to play their part in preserving our beautiful country for future generations," he added.

According to NEMA, the awards recognise individuals, institutions, organisations, companies and communities that demonstrate exceptional commitment to environmental conservation, climate action, innovation and sustainable development.

NEMA Head of Corporate Communications Naomi N. Karekahoha said the awards are intended to promote environmental stewardship through recognising excellence and encouraging innovation.

"These awards celebrate outstanding contributions towards environmental sustainability while creating awareness and encouraging partnerships that support climate action and conservation efforts across the country," Karekahoha said.

The event attracted leaders from government, academia, civil society, local governments, the private sector and the media.

Minister of Water and Environment Kahinda Otafiire, who attended as chief guest, commended organisations and individuals using innovation to address environmental challenges.

"Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and innovation remains critical in building resilience and safeguarding our natural resources for future generations," Otafiire said.

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Michael Atingi-Ego, who delivered the keynote address, emphasised the importance of sustainable environmental practices in supporting economic growth.

"Environmental sustainability and economic development are inseparable. Investments in climate resilience and conservation are investments in Uganda's future prosperity," Atingi-Ego said.

This year's awards covered a broad range of categories including biodiversity conservation, climate change research and innovation, waste-to-resource initiatives, climate finance, pollution control technologies, green manufacturing, climate-transformative leadership, fragile ecosystem conservation and community-based climate resilience initiatives.

NEMA said winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process involving independent experts, field verification exercises, due diligence and assessment against established environmental sustainability criteria.

The 2026 awards marked the third edition of the National Environment Sustainability Awards, which continue to recognise outstanding efforts in environmental protection and climate resilience across Uganda.