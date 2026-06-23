Uganda: Lukwago's Health Worsens in Luzira As Defense Seeks Emergency Transfer to Mulago

The legal team representing remanded opposition figure and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has raised alarm over his deteriorating health, urging the court to order his immediate transfer from Murchison Bay Prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

During a court session on Monday, defense lawyer Medard Ssegona told the court that Lukwago is suffering from severe pain caused by an aggravated spinal disc condition, which he said cannot be adequately managed within the prison health facility.

According to Ssegona, efforts to improve Lukwago's condition, including the provision of an orthopedic mattress and physiotherapy treatment, have yielded little success. He said Lukwago now requires an MRI-guided medical procedure that is unavailable at the prison facility.

Ssegona further warned of an additional health risk posed by the prison environment, citing concerns over possible exposure to Tuberculosis (TB).

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The defense told court that overcrowding at Murchison Bay Prison has resulted in an active TB patient being accommodated in the same ward where Lukwago is receiving treatment. Medical reports presented before the court reportedly indicate that Lukwago's immune system is compromised, with a continued decline in his white blood cell count.

"With his fragile health, a TB infection, however minute it might be, would be catastrophic to the suspect," Ssegona submitted.

The defense urged the court to expedite its ruling on Lukwago's bail application and, if the ruling was not immediately available, to issue an emergency directive allowing his transfer to Mulago National Referral Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Chief State Attorney Barbara Masinde did not challenge the medical concerns raised by the defense but questioned the introduction of additional oral submissions, noting that both parties had already complied with court directives by filing comprehensive written submissions over the weekend.

Masinde asked the court to rely on the adopted written submissions when determining the matter.

In response, Ssegona clarified that the medical updates were not new legal arguments but urgent developments concerning his client's health and wellbeing.

After hearing both sides, the trial magistrate noted that the parties had complied with filing requirements and adjourned proceedings until 2pm, when the court is expected to deliver its ruling.