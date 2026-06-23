Uganda: Tusker Lite Pays Tribute to Comrades Marathon Athletes At Kampala-Entebbe Run

Traditionally, the Kampala-Entebbe Run, organized by Team Matooke, is held on the second Sunday of every month.

The event attracts runners from different clubs who take on the route between Kampala and Entebbe as part of their training, fitness journeys, and long-distance running preparations.

This month, however, the schedule was adjusted, with the run taking place on June 21 (third Sunday of the month) instead of its usual day. Participants started from Quality Shopping Mall in Lubowa and finished at Santa Maria Hotel in Entebbe.

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The change was made to accommodate the 2026 Comrades Marathon, which took place on June 14 in South Africa. More than 60 Ugandans participated in the iconic ultramarathon, with the majority successfully completing the gruelling challenge.

The 99th edition featured the Up Run, covering approximately 86 kilometres from Durban City Hall to Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg.

Among the brands that activated at the Comrades Marathon was the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon. Its presence was particularly felt at the 25-kilometre mark in Kloof, where the team provided runners with water, glucose, first aid support, and motivation as they navigated one of the race's most demanding sections.

The platform was also used to promote participation for the fifth edition of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon, scheduled for August 22, 2026, in Kasese.

The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon now holds special significance for athletes pursuing ultramarathon ambitions. Following its recognition as a Label Road Race and inclusion on the World Athletics calendar, the event has become a qualifier for the Comrades Marathon and other races within the same category.

This milestone further strengthens its position as one of the region's premier road running events and provides local athletes with an opportunity to qualify for major international races without leaving the country.

According to Janet Nakkazi, the Comrades Marathon Ambassador in Uganda, this development is a major boost for local runners.

"Initially, we had to qualify from outside the country, but now things will be much easier because we have an opportunity to qualify here at home. I believe that for the Comrades Marathon's 100th anniversary next year, we will have more than 100 Ugandans participating," she said.

In Entebbe, Tusker Lite, a key partner of Uganda's leading running events, collaborated with Team Matooke to celebrate and welcome home Uganda's Comrades Marathon participants. The initiative formed part of the brand's continued commitment to supporting active lifestyles and strengthening its connection with the country's growing running community.

The Kampala-Entebbe Run also provided athletes with another opportunity to build mileage and maintain momentum ahead of the fifth edition of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese this August.

"Runners are a key pillar in the growth of road running in Uganda, and we are proud to support a community that continues to inspire more people to embrace active lifestyles. Running events are gaining momentum across the country, and for the Comrades Marathon participants, it was inspiring to see them Own The Lite even miles away from home. We are delighted to celebrate their achievement and look forward to seeing many more athletes take part in the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon," said Sandra Againe, Tusker Lite Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

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Some of the runners shared their experiences from the Comrades Marathon, highlighting the discipline, resilience, and mental strength required to complete one of the world's most prestigious ultramarathons.

Garry Mabonga was among the Ugandan athletes who successfully conquered the Comrades Marathon.

"Wow, what an experience. It was truly worth it. I prepared thoroughly, and that is what helped me reach the finish line. The different terrains, the climbs, and the sheer distance make it one of the toughest races in the world. But the atmosphere, the support from fellow runners, and the sense of accomplishment at the finish line make every kilometre worthwhile," said Mabonga, who is also one of the officials of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon.