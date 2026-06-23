Uganda: Kampala Queens Crown Historic Season With Maiden Fufa Cup Triumph

Kampala Queens have written their name into Ugandan women's football history after defeating Kawempe Muslim Ladies 2-0 to win their first-ever Fufa Women's Cup title at Fufa Stadium Kadiba on Sunday.

The victory crowned a remarkable campaign for Kampala Queens, who showed discipline and composure in a closely fought final before producing decisive moments at either end of the match to secure silverware.

Both teams started cautiously, with neither side willing to concede early ground in a first half defined by tactical organisation and intense midfield battles.

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Kampala Queens, owned by Fufa supremo Moses Magogo who was in attendance, eventually broke the deadlock in the 38th minute through Joanitah Ainembabazi, whose strike gave them a crucial advantage going into halftime.

At the interval, fans witnessed a ceremonial moment as Margaret Namirimu of She Corporate, winners of the 2023/24 edition, presented the trophy before it was handed over to the new champions.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies returned from the break with increased intensity and pressed forward in search of an equaliser, creating several chances but failing to convert as efforts narrowly missed the target.

Despite sustained pressure, Kampala Queens remained organised defensively and absorbed the pressure before sealing the result late in stoppage time.

Kamiyat Naigaga confirmed the victory in the first minute of added time with a solo effort, finishing calmly to make it 2-0 and trigger celebrations among the Kampala Queens supporters.

Individual awards were also presented after the final. Kampala Queens goalkeeper Sharon Norah Kaidu was named Best Goalkeeper, while Kawempe Muslim's Samalie Nakacwa won Best Defender and Shamusa Najjuma was named Best Midfielder.

Kampala Queens forward Joanitah Ainembabazi capped a standout campaign by winning both the Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player awards, underlining her influence in guiding the club to their historic first Fufa Women's Cup triumph.

Kampala Queens FC finished the season with a defining trophy, while the tournament reinforced their growing dominance in Ugandan women's football.