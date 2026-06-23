Uganda: Korea Foundation Launches Uganda Advocates Programme to Boost Youth Engagement in Health Development

The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Uganda Office has launched its first-ever KOFIH Uganda Advocates Programme, an initiative designed to engage young people in promoting awareness of health sector interventions and strengthening public understanding of healthcare development projects across the country.

The programme brings together a group of innovative and energetic youth advocates who will work closely with KOFIH to document, communicate and amplify the impact of health projects implemented in partnership with Uganda's Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the launch and orientation of the programme in Kampala, Sarah Achiro, Programme Coordinator at KOFIH Uganda Office, said the initiative was established to bridge the gap between health interventions and Uganda's predominantly youthful population.

"This programme brings together young people who are innovative, creative and energetic to support KOFIH in promoting the impact of the work we do. Because our work is largely government-to-government, we have had limited opportunities to engage directly with youth. Through this programme, we are tapping into their creativity and innovation to increase awareness of health initiatives and reach a wider audience," Achiro said.

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KOFIH, a government agency of the Republic of Korea, provides health development assistance to partner countries, including Uganda. The organisation works closely with the Ministry of Health to implement projects aimed at strengthening healthcare systems and improving service delivery.

Over the years, KOFIH has invested more than $20 million in Uganda's health sector, supporting interventions in emergency medical services, infectious disease control, cancer care, community health and health workforce development.

The organisation has also facilitated specialised training opportunities for Ugandan health professionals in the Republic of Korea, enabling them to acquire advanced skills and strengthen healthcare service delivery upon their return.

Achiro said involving young people in health advocacy would not only increase awareness of ongoing projects but also strengthen community participation in health-related initiatives.

"Uganda has a youthful population, and when young people are informed and engaged, they become important partners in promoting better health outcomes and accountability within their communities," she added.

Kavuma Prichard, Senior Project Manager at KOFIH Uganda Office, said the programme aligns with global efforts to demonstrate the impact of development investments while ensuring communities remain at the centre of health interventions.

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"The KOFIH Uganda Advocates Programme creates a bridge between health interventions and the communities they serve. Through this programme, young people will help increase awareness about health initiatives, share success stories from project sites and amplify the voices of communities benefiting from these interventions. By empowering youth to tell these stories, we are investing not only in the visibility of ongoing projects but also in the next generation of leaders who will contribute to Uganda's social and economic transformation," Kavuma said.

Youth representatives welcomed the initiative, saying it presents an opportunity to highlight achievements in Uganda's health sector that often go unnoticed despite substantial investments and interventions.

They expressed optimism that the programme will help disseminate accurate health information, showcase successful projects and increase public appreciation of efforts aimed at improving healthcare services across the country.

The launch marks a significant step in KOFIH's strategy to deepen community participation in health development and ensure that the impact of its investments is widely understood by the communities they are intended to serve.