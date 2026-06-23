Uganda: UWA Arrests Three Over Suspected Poisoning of Seven Hyenas in Mburo Park

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), working jointly with the Uganda Police Force, has arrested three suspects in connection with the suspected poisoning of seven hyenas in Lake Mburo National Park in Kiruhura District.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation carried out on June 21, 2026, in Akayanja Sub-county after reports emerged of the deaths of seven hyenas in the Kaburabutembero area of the protected park.

The suspects have been identified as Steven Kayomberera, 55, Dickens Nayamuba, 40, and Joseph Lotee, 30. Kayomberera and Lotee are residents of Rwekishwaga Village, while Nayamuba comes from Rwakobo Village, all within Rwakobo Parish in Akayanja Sub-county.

Authorities said the trio was arrested during a coordinated operation involving wildlife law enforcement officers and police. They are currently being held at Kiruhura Central Police Station as investigations continue.

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The suspected poisoning has raised concern among conservationists, who warn that the loss of hyenas could disrupt ecological balance, given their role in scavenging carcasses and helping prevent the spread of disease in wildlife habitats.

UWA reiterated its commitment to combating wildlife crime, warning that poisoning and other forms of wildlife persecution are serious offences under Uganda's wildlife laws and attract severe penalties upon conviction.

"Uganda Wildlife Authority remains fully committed to combating wildlife crime and ensuring that those responsible for harming wildlife are brought to justice," UWA said.

Authorities have urged the public to support conservation efforts by reporting activities that threaten protected species and ecosystems as investigations continue.

Lake Mburo National Park, located in western Uganda, is one of the country's key conservation and tourism areas, home to wildlife species such as zebras, buffaloes, impalas, leopards, and hyenas.