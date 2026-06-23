Uganda: Buddu Edge Buluuli 2-1 in Masaza Cup Opener

Buddu Ssaza got their 2026 Masaza Cup campaign off to a perfect start with a 2-1 victory over Buluuli in a thrilling encounter played at Kitovu Arena on Sunday.

The match attracted thousands of fans and was marked by excitement and celebration as Buddu supporters turned up in large numbers to rally behind their team.

Among those in attendance were Buganda Kingdom leaders, politicians, security personnel, musicians and other prominent personalities from Buddu County.

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Buddu made a strong start and took the lead in the first half, sending the home crowd into wild celebrations.

The hosts continued to dominate proceedings and later doubled their advantage, putting Buluuli under immense pressure.

Buluuli responded with determination and managed to pull one goal back, raising hopes of a comeback and setting up a tense finish to the contest.

The second half was highly competitive, with both sides creating scoring opportunities. However, neither team managed to find another goal as Buddu held on to secure all three points from their opening fixture of this year's tournament.

Speaking after the match, Buddu County Chief Pookino Jude Muleke praised the players for their impressive display and thanked supporters and sponsors for contributing to the team's preparations. He urged fans to continue backing the team throughout the competition.

Buddu team chairman Zziwa expressed confidence in the squad's ability to maintain its momentum and called upon supporters to trust both the players and the technical team.

Head coach Erick Kisuzze said the victory had boosted the team's confidence ahead of their next match against Kyaddondo. He noted that while there was still room for improvement, the players had demonstrated determination and character.

Buddu striker Hassan Ggatta and his teammates vowed to maintain their winning form and promised supporters another strong performance when they face Kyaddondo next Sunday.

Despite the defeat, Buluuli captain Ezanoa Ssekitoleko remained optimistic, saying the team would recover and perform better in their upcoming fixtures.

Buluuli head coach Brian Gavvi Sserumaga also insisted that the loss would not derail the team's ambitions in this year's competition.

The match was attended by several prominent figures from Buddu, including musicians Eddy Kenzo and Mathias Walukagga, who joined supporters in cheering on the team.

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Buddu's victory places them in a strong position at the start of the tournament as they shift focus to their next challenge against Kyaddondo, while Buluuli will be seeking a positive response when they return to action.