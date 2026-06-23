Namibia: Baritone Richard Meyer's Voice Falls Silent

The Namibian music community is mourning pioneering baritone singer Richard Meyer, who died on 16 June at the age of 72.

Born in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), Meyer made his introduction to the Namibian music scene through the Purple Haze band in the 1970s.

His family says he died peacefully, leaving behind a rich legacy of strength, love, and precious memories.

Meyer was a true storyteller who could passionately capture the soul of Windhoek's communities in his music.

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"He was not only a legend to the public, but above all, a caring husband, father, and grandfather," his family says.

The news of Meyer's death sent shock waves through the communities of Khomasdal and Katutura. For many, his music was the soundtrack to their own lives, present at festivals, weddings, and moments of national pride.

Chris Louw, who knew Meyer during the peak of his career in South Africa, says the singer was a shadow of the star that wowed audiences in Port Elizabeth.

"I happen to have known Richard since his days with the Valians, which was one of the hottest music groups at Cradock back in the days, together with the Prumes & Little Colin and the mighty Strangers.

"One special evening, both the Prumes and Valians were billed together. That night, the people of Port Elizabeth were introduced to Richard Meyer, who would later go on to dominate the local music scene," he says.

Louw says Meyer was originally discovered by the band from Cradock in the Karoo in the 70s.

"Richard was an exceptional singer and could easily deliver songs by late American songstress Shirley Bassey, especially her big hit 'Never, Never, Never', as well as those by Tom Jones and Barry White," Louw says.

'Unique voice'

"Richard's love for music would later see him crossing paths with Valians leader Kosie Martin. It was particularly Richard's unique voice that caused consternation in the Capetonion music scene at the time."

It was only after Martin's death that Meyer and a few band members decided to come to the then South West Africa, where they joined the Purple Haze band.

Louw would ironically become Meyer's supervisor later in the Namibian Police brass band, which he joined following the breakup of the army brass band.

"Richard later joined the South West Africa Territorial Force, and subsequently ended up playing in the army band where he played the bass trombone," he says.

"It was during his years with the army that he participated in the Music Makers Competition of the Suidwes Afrika Uitsaai Korporasie and won his category without dropping a lot of sweat."

Known and loved for his emotional expressions during his live performances, Meyer sang his way into the hearts of many Namibians during the competition.

'Absolute versatility'

"Richard has transformed his unique cultural background and the daily realities, joys, and fears of his people into sounds that were universally resonant. His career was characterised by his absolute versatility," says Bennie Bobejé, a die-hard Meyer fan.

"Richard could take the audience with deeply emotional ballads that were about longing and family, but he could just as easily get an entire hall on its feet with pulsating rhythms that united people across cultural boundaries."

Bobejé says Meyer's warm voice and engaging, humble stage presence made him a household name in Namibia.

Throughout the course of his rich career, Meyer released several notable albums and singles that are today considered classic Namibian cultural treasures.

His musical milestones are reflected in his most famous releases, like 'Windhoek Nights', his debut album released in 1998.

His second offering, 'Kalahari Sounds', released in 2004, celebrated the rich textures and sounds of the Namibian landscape and its people.

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In 2011, Meyer dropped his popular single 'Love of a Mother,' a moving track that depicted his deep appreciation of family and traditional values.

Namibians were treated to 'The Legacy' in 2018, which is a special collection of his greatest hits that summarised his long-lasting impact on the music industry.

His final offering was 'Soul Food', which dropped in 2023, testifying to a mature, spiritual, and profound approach to life and the art of music.

Admirer Idris Isaacs says the singer's voice brought joy, comfort, and happiness to many people in his community.

Meyer will be buried in Windhoek on Saturday at a cemetery still to be announced.

Two memorial services will be held at the United Reformed Church in Khomasdal on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, starting at 19h00.

The funeral service at the church will start at 09h00.