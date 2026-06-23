Namibia: Five NYC Delegates Open Assault Cases At Swakopmund

Five National Youth Council (NYC) members have opened cases following the chaotic display on Sunday night where several delegates were assaulted at Swakopmund.

The cases were opened at the Mondesa Police Station on Sunday.

"The five of us that were assaulted and suffered health complications opened a case of common assault and the police officer that was assaulted opened a case of inciting public violence," reads a statement.

The complainants are Julia Nekwaya, Yvette Areas, Dorthea Nangolo, Duminga Ndala and Staphney Oorlam.

Minister of education, innovation, youth, sports, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp has postponed the general assembly which was set to take place from last Friday till Monday, to elect a new leadership for the NYC executive chairperson position. The candidates are Esther Simon and Simon Taapopi.

In a statement released on Sunday, Steenkamp says due to the immediate resignation of the electoral committee amid safety woes, the decision was taken to postpone the assembly until further notice.

The interim board and chairperson will announce a new date soon.