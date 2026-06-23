Rwanda: Nine Designers Selected for UK-Backed Fashion Entrepreneurship Programme

Nine leading Rwandan fashion designers and creatives are set to travel to London, United Kingdom, for advanced training and an international exhibition under the Rwanda Fashion Entrepreneurship Programme (2025-26), an initiative supported by the British High Commission in Kigali, the University of Westminster and the British Council.

The programme aims to equip participants with business and entrepreneurial skills, expand their international networks, and expose them to the UK's fashion industry while showcasing Rwanda's growing creative talent on the global stage.

As part of the programme, the Rwandan delegation will stage a public exhibition on London's iconic Regent Street, marking the first time contemporary Rwandan fashion will be showcased in one of the world's most renowned shopping districts.

The exhibition is expected to introduce British audiences and international buyers to Rwanda's distinctive fashion identity while opening new avenues for collaboration and market access.

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The participants selected for the programme include Asterie Hitimana (Twinkle by Asty), Patrick Muhire (Inkanda House), Liliane Uwase (Dobe Couture), Sonia Mugabo (SM), Maurice Niyigena (Matheo Studio), Yves Nshimiyimana (Isheja Vogue), Matthew Rugamba (House of Tayo), Joselyne Umutoniwase (Rwanda Clothing), and renowned model and creative Franco Kabano.

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Speaking ahead of the delegation's departure on Friday, June 19, British High Commissioner to Rwanda Alison Thorpe said the initiative was inspired by her admiration for Rwanda's fashion industry and the untapped potential she believes exists for Rwandan brands in the UK market.

"I have always had a fascination with fashion, and when I came to Rwanda and saw the amazing fashion on offer here, I felt there was a whole new market in the UK that would embrace Rwandan fashion in the same way I have," Thorpe said.

She explained that the biggest challenge was identifying a pathway for Rwandan designers to enter that market, an idea that eventually evolved into the entrepreneurship programme.

According to Thorpe, fashion is a priority sector for both the UK and Rwandan governments, making the initiative an opportunity to advance their shared ambition of strengthening the creative economy.

"If we want Rwandan designers to export to the UK, they need to understand the UK market--what consumers buy, how they shop and what they look for in fashion. This programme is all about giving Rwandan designers that understanding," she said.

Thorpe expressed optimism that participants would return with valuable industry knowledge, professional networks and potential commercial partnerships after engaging with fashion experts and buyers in London.

"I hope that by the end of the programme they will not only have learned a great deal but also established connections with UK buyers. My hope is that within the next 12 to 18 months we will see clothing by these Rwandan designers being sold in stores across the UK," she added.

Among the selected participants is Matthew Rugamba, founder and CEO of House of Tayo, who described the initiative as a major milestone for Rwanda's fashion industry.

"This programme has been a long time in the making, and we are excited that it has reached a stage where we can take our work and designs to the UK," Rugamba said.

He noted that while entering the UK market had previously depended largely on individual efforts, the programme brings together institutional support from multiple partners, significantly improving the prospects for success.

"We will have the opportunity to learn within an institution with a rich fashion heritage in one of the world's leading fashion capitals. It is a unique experience, and we are very grateful for it."

Rugamba said he hopes the inaugural cohort will open doors for future generations of Rwandan designers and creatives, contributing to the long-term growth and international recognition of the country's fashion industry.

Designer Sonia Mugabo will also benefit from the programme which, she said, has already strengthened collaboration among Rwanda's fashion community ahead of representing the country abroad.

"This conversation started with the designers and the British High Commission. We have known for quite some time that this opportunity was coming," she said.

She added that one of the programme's greatest benefits has been bringing designers together despite their busy schedules.

"What has stood out for me is building this relationship with the British High Commission, but also with my fellow designers. We all live and work in Rwanda, but everyone is busy running their own business."

Mugabo said the programme's theme, 'Weaving Together,' reflects the collaborative spirit behind the initiative.

"It's about bringing all of us into one room, sharing our experiences as designers and representing Rwanda together in the UK," she said.

What is the London Phase?

The London phase is the culmination of the programme, moving from local engagement in Rwanda to international exposure.

It provides participating designers with direct exposure to global fashion networks and audience, practical training in visual merchandising and fashion business skills and opportunities to engage with UK industry experts, academics, and entrepreneurs.

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The programme is delivered through a structured partnership between UK institutions and Rwandan creatives, combining expertise, policy support, and industry engagement.

What will happen in London?

During their stay in London, creatives will undergo a bespoke short course delivered at the University of Westminster. They will also pursue professional training in branding, merchandising, and storytelling as well as preparation and delivery of a public exhibition of Rwandan fashion in central London (Regent Street).

The London showcase forms part of a wider programme journey, including preparation in Rwanda and follow-on engagement with international partners. The launch event and media engagement activity to showcase Rwandan talent internationally is also on the agenda.

Why the programme matters

The initiative recognises the creative economy as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and cultural diplomacy. It supports Rwanda's ambitions to strengthen its creative industries, build export-ready businesses and expand people-to-people links with the UK.

The programme also reflects a wider shift in UK engagement--from direct funding to partnerships, expertise, and investment-focused collaboration.