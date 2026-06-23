Rwanda: Mako Sharks Lead Podium At 2026 Olympic Day Aquatics Tournament

Mako Sharks Swim Club delivered a commanding performance at the 2026 Olympic Day Swimming Tournament, winning 36 of the 55 gold medals on offer during Sunday's competition at Green Hills Academy.

Held under the theme "You Can Do This. Let's Move," the tournament was organised by Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee's (RNOSC) in collaboration with Rwanda Aquatics Federation as part of activities to mark Olympic Day ahead of the annual global celebration on June 23.

It attracted 127 swimmers from five clubs--Mako Sharks Swim Club, Cercle Sportif Karongi Academy, Cercle Sportif de Kigali, Les Dauphins Swimming Club, and the University of Rwanda.

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Athletes competed in freestyle (25m and 50m), butterfly (50m), breaststroke (25m and 50m), backstroke (50m and 200m), and mixed relay events across age categories ranging from under-6 to masters.

Mako Sharks emerged as the dominant force, particularly in the boys' 13-14 category. Jayden Ntwali claimed gold in the 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke and 50m Breaststroke, while Kean Murenzi Sheja won the 50m Butterfly in 28.08 seconds.

The duo also helped Mako Sharks secure victory in the Mixed 50m Medley Relay alongside Kalisa Keza and Aurelie Djaluchae Singizwa Iyizire. The quartet finished in 2:20.02, eight seconds ahead of runners-up Cercle Sportif Karongi Academy.

Kalisa Keza also impressed individually, winning the girls' 15-18 50m Butterfly in 36.65 seconds before adding another gold in the 50m Breaststroke.

In the girls' 11-12 category, Xiyao Zhang completed a clean sweep, winning all four events: the 50m Freestyle (45.29 seconds), 50m Backstroke (50.60 seconds), 50m Breaststroke (56.27 seconds) and 50m Butterfly (56.52 seconds).

Another standout performer was Christina Nsibirwa, who won both the girls' 9-10 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke titles. Les Dauphins' Chris Ganza also enjoyed an outstanding day, capturing gold in the boys' 9-10 50m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly to rank among the tournament's top young performers.

Cercle Sportif Karongi Academy produced the competition's most decorated individual in 17-year-old Christian Byiringiro, who swept all five events in the boys' 15-18 category. He claimed gold in the 50m Backstroke (31.95 seconds), 200m Backstroke (2:32.92), 50m Butterfly (27.76 seconds), 50m Freestyle (26.38 seconds) and 50m Breaststroke.

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Commemorating the founding of the International Olympic Committee in 1894, the Olympic Day promotes the values of excellence, friendship and respect while encouraging people of all ages and abilities to embrace physical activity. The occasion also honours Pierre de Coubertin, whose vision led to the revival of the modern Olympic Games.

RNOSC president Alice Umulinga said the celebration provides an opportunity to reinforce the values that define the Olympic Movement.

"Today, our young athletes have been reminded of the values that should guide them throughout their sporting journeys. Parents also have an important role to play in supporting and reinforcing these principles," Umulinga said.

Rwanda Aquatics Federation president Cynthia Munyana urged present swimmers to uphold discipline and respect both in and out of the pool.

"I would like to remind our aquatic athletes that discipline and mutual respect should remain among our core values. We can achieve success at the global level, but without these qualities, it becomes much more difficult to reach our full potential," she said.