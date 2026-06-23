Rwanda: Ishimwe in UK for Second Stint With Odiham Cricket Club

Rwanda women's cricket star Gisele Ishimwe departed for the United Kingdom on Sunday for a second stint with Odiham Cricket Club, where she will spend the next three months competing in the Hampshire League.

The 21-year-old left just a day after the conclusion of the Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament 2026 in Kigali.

Ishimwe played a key role in Rwanda's run to the final, where the hosts suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to eventual champions Zimbabwe HPC at Gahanga Cricket Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

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Also read: Ishimwe seizes Hampshire opportunity to make her mark in English cricket

She had initially been expected to travel alongside teammate Henriette Ishimwe, who was named Player of the Tournament, but the all-rounder was unable to make the trip after her visa application was unsuccessful.

"I'm going to the UK to play for the club I joined last year and continue my regular training," Ishimwe told Times Sport before her departure. "I'll return in September."

Also read: Heartbreak for Rwanda as Zimbabwe clinch Kwibuka Women's T20 title

The trip comes shortly after another major milestone in her career.

During the Kwibuka tournament, Ishimwe became only the second Rwandan woman to surpass 2,000 Women's T20 International runs, taking her tally to 2,026 runs in 117 matches and further cementing her place among the country's most accomplished batters.

Claudine Uwase, Director of Women's Cricket Development at the Rwanda Cricket Federation, said the opportunity reflects the rapid growth of women's cricket in Rwanda.

"It is encouraging to see women's cricket reach a level where our players can access opportunities abroad to continue developing their talent," Uwase said.

"Our players have the talent and the ability to compete. We wish Gisele the very best and hope she continues to showcase her strength. We will be supporting her throughout."

The federation believes Ishimwe's latest stint in England will further enhance her development ahead of Rwanda's upcoming international assignments while inspiring more local players to pursue professional opportunities overseas.

Ishimwe first joined Odiham Cricket Club in 2025, becoming the first Rwandan cricketer to sign for the English club. Her return underlines both her growing reputation and the increasing recognition of Rwandan women's cricket on the international stage.