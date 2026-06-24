Central African Republic Peace Gains Must Be Preserved - UN Envoy

The Central African Republic (CAR) "has made remarkable and tangible progress towards lasting peace and security" in recent years, but security remains fragile in border areas, including with war-torn Sudan, UN Special Representative Valentine Rugwabiza told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Ms. Rugwabiza commended the Central African people and Government for their "exceptional cooperation" with the UN mission in the country, MINUSCA, which she heads.

She highlighted progress regarding implementation of the political and peace processes, effective extension of State authority and presence across the national territory, protection of civilians and historic elections held in December.

"These gains must now be preserved and consolidated," she said, speaking via video.

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Elections success

Ms. Rugwabiza said CAR has reached another decisive milestone towards the full completion of the 2025/2026 electoral cycle.

In April, the country successfully held the second round of legislative, regional and municipal elections as well as by-elections, including in areas where voting could not take place in December.

"In a country where elections have too often been associated with tensions and cycles of violence, this is a clear indication of institutional stability," she said.

Insecurity at the border

Although the security situation has generally improved across CAR over the years, she noted that it remains fragile in several border areas, such as the northeast, where the impact of the Sudan conflict is being felt.

She pointed to renewed armed activity along the border, including cross-border incursions targeting civilians in Vakaga prefecture.

Meanwhile, in the southeast, attacks and abductions by the AAKG militia continue to be source of insecurity in Haut-Mbomou and Mbomou prefectures.

Mission reconfiguration update

MINUSCA continues to work closely with authorities to protect civilians and further consolidate the extension of State authority, however, the sustainability of security gains requires significant investment in the related sector and institutions.

"This is critical to ensuring that the mandated gradual transfer of MINUSCA security tasks to national defence and security forces will not risk strategic reversal of security achievements," she said.

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She also outlined the Mission's reconfiguration toward more mobile operations, noting that their success depends on air assets, given limited infrastructure and constraints associated with the rainy season.

Ms. Rugwabiza concluded her remarks by expressing gratitude to MINUSCA personnel, both civilian and uniformed, "for their dedication, commitment, resilience during an extraordinary demanding and challenging year for the mission".

She also thanked troop- and police-contributing countries "for their unwavering commitment to peace, security and stability in the Central African Republic".