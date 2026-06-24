Sudan: UN OCHA Allocates $40 Million Grant to Sudan for Humanitarian Emergencies

Khartoum, June 23, 2026 (SUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim announced that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has allocated a $40 million grant to Sudan for humanitarian emergencies.

The announcement came during his meeting on Tuesday with the Head of OCHA in Sudan, Marcus Wehner, in the presence of senior ministry officials.

The Minister said discussions focused on the grant and implementation mechanisms with partners as part of efforts to strengthen coordination and support the humanitarian response in the health sector.

The meeting also reviewed strategic financing for the Sudan Humanitarian Fund and mechanisms to ensure close coordination with the Ministry of Health, with the aim of aligning humanitarian interventions in health, nutrition, environmental sanitation, and protection with the priorities and needs of Sudan's health sector.

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The two sides further reviewed the cholera situation and response efforts, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Ministry and OCHA to support urgent health interventions and contain the spread of the disease.

The meeting also discussed OCHA's participation in the weekly meetings of the Health Emergency Operations Centre to enhance information-sharing and coordination between humanitarian partners and the health sector and improve the efficiency of emergency responses in Sudan.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued cooperation and coordination to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance and health services to those in need and to support the Ministry of Health's efforts in addressing the country's ongoing health and humanitarian challenges.