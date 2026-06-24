Sudan: Economic Task Force Led By Finance Minister Reviews Urgent Measures to Stabilise Exchange Rate

Khartoum, June 23, 2026 (SUNA) -- Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the task force assigned to develop urgent measures to address economic challenges related to exports and imports, as part of the government's efforts to achieve economic stability.

The meeting stressed that exchange rate stability is closely linked to broader macroeconomic reforms, enhanced coordination between monetary and fiscal policies, and support for real-sector production and its contribution to the national economy.

Participants underscored the need to intensify efforts to regulate the gold and petroleum products sectors, given their significant influence on exchange rate stability, by strengthening oversight and ensuring that export proceeds are fully channelled through official mechanisms.

The meeting also called for stimulating domestic production, promoting national industries, and shifting from raw material exports toward higher value-added products, with the aim of reducing the import bill and boosting foreign exchange inflows through export diversification.

It further emphasized the need to establish regulatory and supervisory frameworks for border trade to ensure that commercial flows support market stability, curb informal activities that adversely affect the exchange rate, improve the trade balance through import substitution, and implement incentive policies that facilitate the repatriation of export proceeds.