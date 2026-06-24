Sudan: Foreign Minister Holds Intensive Bilateral Talks With Arab Counterparts

Khartoum, June 23, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, held a series of intensive bilateral meetings with several Arab foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Monday, 22 June 2026.

The talks included meetings with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jabir Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and Libya's Acting Foreign Minister Tahir Al-Baour.

During the meetings, the Foreign Minister provided a comprehensive briefing on the latest developments in Sudan, highlighting the return of state institutions to operation from the capital, Khartoum. He also outlined the government's efforts to reconstruct and rehabilitate infrastructure and public service facilities damaged by attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Ambassador Salim told his counterparts that developments on the ground are moving positively toward the restoration of state authority and sovereignty across all Sudanese territory. He also pointed to challenges arising from the military and logistical support provided to the RSF by certain regional actors, including the supply of weapons, drones, and the facilitation of foreign mercenaries.

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The meetings further explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Sudan and fellow Arab states across various sectors in pursuit of shared interests.

For their part, the Arab foreign ministers reaffirmed their countries' principled and steadfast support for Sudan's security, unity, sovereignty, and stability. They also expressed their commitment to continuing to provide all necessary support to help Sudan overcome current challenges and deepen bilateral partnerships across all fields.