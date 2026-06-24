Tanzania: Climate Funds Tightened As Government Orders Strict Compliance

Dodoma — THE government has tightened oversight on Sh5.2bn in climate financing, directing eight local councils to ensure strict implementation of projects under the Local Climate Adaptive Facility (LoCAL) programme as accountability demands increase.

The directive was issued in Dodoma by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Prof Riziki Shemdoe, shortly after receiving a funding cheque from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

Mkinga, Mafia, Mpwapwa, Kondoa, Chamwino, Mtwara, Mtama, and Kigamboni Municipality are the councils set to implement the programme under the latest funding allocation.

Prof Shemdoe said the funds must be used strictly according to approved plans, warning that government monitoring will remain firm to ensure results are delivered to intended communities.

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"We have done well in the implementation of the first phase in Chamwino, Kondoa and Mpwapwa councils," he emphasized, citing earlier performance as proof of what disciplined execution can achieve.

The success of those councils, he said, has paved the way for expansion of the SCALE climate initiative, which is now being implemented in 54 councils across the country.

Development partners were also urged to scale up support for climate adaptation programmes, with Prof Shemdoe saying the government remains open to wider collaboration through the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government.

He further linked the programme's extension to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's economic diplomacy, saying it has strengthened international partnerships and opened more space for climate financing cooperation.

Kondoa LoCAL Project Coordinator Laurence Robert Mogela said the council has received US$149,043 for Bumbuta ward, where farmers will be supported to adopt modern agricultural practices aimed at improving food security under changing climate conditions.

On the other hand, Sh500mn has been allocated to Chamwino district for climate resilience interventions in Mtamalo and Mvumi Makulu wards, this is according to District Environmental Officer under the LoCAL programme, Elizabeth Solwa, who said the projects are designed to strengthen community adaptation capacity.

The Mpwapwa LoCAL Project Coordinator Issa Abdallah Sepanja, explained that Sh491mn will be invested in Godegode and Kitati villages, where irrigation infrastructure will be developed through construction of wells and a 1,200 metre canal intended to sustain farming during dry spells.