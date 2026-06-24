Zimbabwe: Public Servants Hailed As 'Architects of National Development'

The Government has called for a more innovative, citizen-centred and technology-driven public service as Zimbabwe commemorated Africa Public Service Day at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) in Mashonaland West Province.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Edgar Moyo, Deputy Minister Advocate Mercy Dinha paid tribute to public servants describing them as the driving force behind Zimbabwe's development and economic transformation.

The commemorations were held under the national theme, "Enhancing Public Sector Institutions and Empowering Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Achieve Universal Water Availability and Safe Sanitation by 2063," in line with the African Union's broader focus on sustainable water and sanitation systems.

Addressing government officials, public sector workers and development partners, Dinha said public servants remained the "unsung engine" of national progress.

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"We gather not simply to mark a date on the calendar, but to celebrate the public servant, the unsung engine of our nation's progress," she said.

She noted that Zimbabwe has consistently participated in continental Africa Public Service Day commemorations and has earned recognition for showcasing innovative public service initiatives.

Dinha highlighted Zimbabwe's successful hosting of the eighth and ninth continental Africa Public Service Day celebrations in Victoria Falls in 2021 and 2023, as well as the country's award-winning participation at the 2025 continental celebrations in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"These are not mere appearances. They are affirmations of the confidence the Second Republic places in its public servants," she said.

The Deputy Minister said this year's theme underscored the importance of ensuring universal access to clean water and safe sanitation, describing water as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of health, dignity and economic development.

She said the Government had already embarked on several initiatives aimed at improving water access across the country, including dam construction projects and the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

According to Dinha, the projects are helping to improve livelihoods, strengthen agricultural production and ensure that communities have access to safe water supplies.

"This is our living mantra: Leave no one and no place behind," she said.

The Government also used the occasion to challenge public servants to embrace change and modernise service delivery.

Dinha called for a shift from traditional bureaucratic approaches towards a public service that is proactive, innovative and responsive to citizens' needs.

"If we are to develop as Zimbabwe and compete effectively in the global village, we must continuously redefine our public service--from reactive to proactive, from bureaucratic to people-centred, from conservative to innovative," she said.

She urged public institutions to accelerate digital transformation through the adoption of e-governance systems, data-driven service delivery and smart technologies, particularly in the management of water resources.

The Deputy Minister also emphasised the importance of strengthening institutions and investing in human capital to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Recognising the role of partnerships in national development, she called on civil society organisations, development agencies and the private sector to work alongside Government in addressing development challenges.

"We must build together through partnerships, co-financing and shared accountability," she said.

On the welfare of public servants, Dinha said Government remained committed to improving conditions of service through both financial and non-financial incentives, career development opportunities and safer workplaces.

"A motivated public servant is a productive public servant. And a productive public service is the backbone of an empowered, prosperous, upper-middle-income society by 2030," she said.

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She added that Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 blueprint for sustainable development across the continent.

Advocate Dinha challenged public servants to remain proactive, people-oriented and innovative in their work, saying the future of Africa's development depended on efficient and responsive public institutions.

"Providing adequate safe water and a clean environment is not just an infrastructure project. It is a recipe for a healthy nation. And a healthy nation is the foundation for socio-economic transformation," she said.

She also thanked the people of Mashonaland West Province for hosting the national commemorations and encouraged public servants to take pride in their role in building the nation.

"Be proud of your uniform, your badge, your office and your duty. You are the face of Zimbabwe's promise," she said.