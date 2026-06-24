Somalia: YouTube Terminates Arabsiyo News, a Leading Platform Covering Somaliland's Recognition and Foreign Affairs

Hargeisa — Arabsiyo News, one of the most prominent Somaliland-focused news channels on YouTube, has been removed from the platform after YouTube decided that the channel violated its Spam, Deceptive Practices and Scams" policy.

In a decision communicated to the organization, YouTube says that it had reviewed the appeal and concluded that the channel violated its policy and that Arabsiyo News would not be reinstated.

The termination marks a significant development in Somaliland's digital media landscape. For years, Arabsiyo News served as a major source of news, political commentary, interviews, and analysis concerning Somaliland's foreign policy, regional diplomacy, and international recognition efforts.

Founded in 2017, Arabsiyo News built a substantial audience over nearly a decade of operation. Publicly available statistics indicated that the channel had accumulated approximately 280,000 subscribers, more than 100 million views, and thousands of published videos before its removal. The channel was categorized under News and Politics and was widely followed by audiences in Somaliland, the Somali-speaking world, and the diaspora.

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Arabsiyo News operates under its parent company, Alliance Media Channels, which is registered in the United Kingdom. In addition, the organization holds a business license in Somaliland, where the majority of its audience is based and where its reporting activities are primarily focused.

The organization's reporting has been primarily focused on Somaliland's foreign policy, international relations, diplomatic engagement, and the territory's long-standing pursuit of international recognition. Over the years, the outlet has become one of the most widely followed digital media platforms covering Somaliland's recognition campaign, providing news coverage, political analysis, and interviews with government officials, diplomats, academics, and public figures.

Supporters of the channel argue that its reporting filled a critical information gap by documenting diplomatic developments and international discussions that were often underreported by larger regional and international media organizations.

The removal has raised questions among supporters of the outlet regarding the specific basis for YouTube's decision. While the platform cited its Spam, Deceptive Practices and Scams policy, the termination notice did not publicly identify particular videos, titles, thumbnails, or content that allegedly violated the policy.

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Arabsiyo News maintains that it operated as a media organization producing original reporting, interviews, and commentary rather than spam or scam-related content. Supporters of the channel argue that it played an important role in informing audiences about Somaliland's diplomatic efforts and international engagement.

Digital platforms such as YouTube increasingly rely on a combination of automated systems and human reviewers to enforce content policies. However, media organizations around the world have periodically expressed concerns regarding transparency when enforcement actions occur without detailed public explanations of the underlying violations.

The disappearance of Arabsiyo News from YouTube represents the loss of one of the most prominent digital media platforms dedicated to reporting on Somaliland's foreign affairs, diplomatic outreach, and international recognition efforts. For many supporters of Somaliland's quest for recognition, the channel served as a key source of news, analysis, and interviews covering developments that directly affected the territory's international standing.

Whether additional avenues for review remain available is unclear. However, the case is likely to generate discussion among journalists, media organizations, and supporters of Somaliland regarding content moderation, platform accountability, and the role of digital media in reporting on issues of national and international significance.

For now, the channel remains offline following YouTube's final decision to uphold its termination.