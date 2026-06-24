Tanzania: Immigration Department Details Its Modus Operandi At the Public Service Week Exhibitions

Dodoma — THE Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Maduhu Kazi, has visited the Immigration Department's exhibition booth during the National Public Service Week 2026 exhibitions, where he received detailed briefings on various services offered by the department.

The services highlighted included passport issuance, residence permits, citizenship matters, as well as verification and endorsement services for National Identification Authority (NIDA) application forms.

The visit took place on June 23, 2026, at Chinangali Park grounds in Dodoma City, as part of ongoing national exhibition activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the briefing, Dr Kazi was also informed about the "Know Your Neighbour" campaign, implemented by the Immigration Department, which aims to strengthen collaboration between citizens and law enforcement agencies in combating illegal immigration, while enhancing national security and safety.

While at the pavilion, Dr Kazi commended the Immigration Department for its efforts in improving service delivery to citizens and its contribution to strengthening national security.

He further urged the department to continue enhancing its service delivery systems through digital technologies, a move aimed at improving efficiency, facilitating access to services, and aligning with current demands in a digital governance environment.

The 2026 Public Service Week celebrations were officially opened by the Minister of State, President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete, under the theme: "Fostering Inclusive Accountability for Sustainable Services." The theme is aimed at promoting accountability within public institutions to ensure quality, inclusive, and sustainable service delivery for national development.