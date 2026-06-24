Botswana: DPP Dismisses P100 Billion Bank of Botswana Theft Allegations

Gaborone — Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) director has formally recognised the total lack of evidence in the P100 billion 'Butterfly' case.

"There is no evidence at all, and I think once we make this admission, we will be able to face the pitiless logic of facts to say, what do we do with it going forward. We need to end this appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Monday," said Mr Kgosietsile Ngakaagae

Upon assuming the role of DPP, he said he followed up the issue and consulted all the relevant departments

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Mr Ngakaagae said his assessment of the case rendered it a non-starter because if there were any claims, the claimants might have looked in the wrong place.

In that regard, there was no physical P100 billion docket found in the office of the DPP, Mr Ngakaagae said.

He said former president Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama had filed a case of perjury at Broadhurst Police Station and requested that those involved should be investigated and charged.

The police brought the docket to DPP and the fact that there was no evidence led us to conclude that what Dr Khama was saying was true, and that his complaint was genuine," Mr Ngakaagae said.

"The nation needs to put a period to this issue, we cannot go with it forever," he said.

Mr Ngakaagae said there were other matters of national importance that deserved the DPP's consideration.

"We are dealing with this matter, and we will deal with it decisively, and the only question that remains is that will it be a private or public prosecution, and it is the decision that I have to make," he said.

On other issues, Mr Ngakaagae, said the forensic audit, estimated that P33 billion had been looted or mismanaged within government offices in recent years.

He said parts of the government enclave were active crime scenes.

In response to the crisis, the DPP announced a major strategic shift, with the state now prioritising white-collar and economic crimes to halt further damages to the national economy.

Corruption cases by their nature are complex and require a lot of time to be investigated, Mr Ngakaagae stated.

BOPA