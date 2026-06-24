Algeria: President Tebboune Highlights Algeria's Readiness to Foster Partnerships With Various Countries

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune highlighted Algeria's readiness to strengthen economic partnerships with several countries through diverse investment projects.

President Tebboune made these remarks while inaugurating the 57th Algiers International Fair on Monday at the Exhibition Palace in Algiers.

During his visit to the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman, the President of the Republic called on economic institutions of this brotherly country to join the momentum witnessed in the production of concrete steel in Algeria, especially since the door to cooperation between the two countries is "wide open," as he said, expressing satisfaction with the level reached in the Algerian-Omani relations.

At the pavilion of the Republic of Chad, the President affirmed Algeria's commitment to completing and supporting jointly agreed projects, particularly gas and oil exploration projects in Chad in partnership with Algeria, as well as the exploitation of clay for cement production.

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He also reiterated Algeria's readiness to contribute to the construction of a cement plant with the production capacity required by the Chadian authorities.

The President also highlighted other joint projects agreed upon by both countries, including the establishment of an oil refinery in Chad and the strengthening of the electricity network in the brotherly country with Algeria's support, emphasizing the growing momentum in bilateral relations, especially after the launch of the air route between Algiers and N'Djamena.

During his visit to the pavilion of the brotherly State of Palestine, the President of the Republic expressed his admiration for Palestinian participation, stressing that the Palestinian arts, industrial and traditional production reflect the deep civilizational heritage of the State of Palestine, and that despite the destruction in Gaza, "there is life and hope for improved conditions."

He further stated: "Even if we remain alone on the field, Palestine will never disappear and will remain standing until full independence is achieved."

At the Tunisian pavilion, the President of the Republic hailed the level of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, commending the strong will of Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed to revive the Tunisian economy.

On another note, the President of the Republic also visited the pavilion of the Ministry of National Defence, where he commended the level reached by the national military industry, stressing the need to prioritize and rely on national production and reduce reliance on importing spare parts, except for highly technical components, given Algeria's human capabilities of skilled and competent engineers, noting it is time to give them the opportunity to contribute to the development of the national economy.

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At the pavilion of the National Agency for Railway Investment Studies and Implementation (ANESRIF), the President highlighted the importance of ongoing railway projects within the country's development momentum.

The 57th edition of the Algiers International Fair (AIF), held under the theme "Trust and Stability for Sustainable Growth," and running until June 27th, is witnessing the participation of 781 national and foreign companies representing 36 countries, including Spain, which has been chosen as a guest of honor.